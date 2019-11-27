The new season comes with a new man in charge for St. Clair Lady Bulldogs basketball.
Travis Johnson, a St. Clair alumnus, moves into the head coaching position for the team after serving an assistant under Mike Scheer last season and serving as an assistant football coach for the past two seasons.
“I am very excited to take over the St. Clair Girls Basketball program,” Johnson said. “It’s always been a goal of mine to be a head coach. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to coach at the school I got to play at.”
Johnson takes over a team that returns three starters from a 19-7 season last year, all three of whom also were part of the Lady Bulldogs’ conference championship season in 2017-18.
The returning starters are seniors Gracie Sohn and Alana Hinson and junior Alohilani Bursey.
Bursey and Sohn both averaged more than 10 points scoring per night. Bursey (10.4 ppg) also averaged 7.6 rebounds, three steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Sohn (10.3 ppg) pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game with a nightly average of 2.1 steals.
Hinson posted 7.4 points per game last winter along with three rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
St. Clair has 18 players out from the program, a total of seven who saw varsity time last season. In addition to the returning starters, the Lady Bulldogs also bring back junior guards Ally Newton and Annabelle Coonse, sophomore guard Phoebe Arnold and senior forward Jill Love.
The Lady Bulldogs add senior forward Jolee King, who has varsity experience on the golf, volleyball and track and field teams and sophomores Mackenzie Lowder (forward) and Madison Lowder (guard), both of whom were on the varsity volleyball team this past fall.
While Hermann and Sullivan are at the top of the list of teams to beat for the Lady Bulldogs last season after splitting the conference title between them last year, the conference turns up new threats each season also.
“Sullivan and Hermann have been at the top the last couple years,” Johnson said. “They also return some good players. Union has some new girls on the team.
“New Haven had a strong JV and should be good this year. Pacific and St. James will be competitive like usual.”
Johnson will be assisted by Mike Eads and Meghan Brown.
The Lady Bulldogs began the season Monday on the road at Cuba with a 7 p.m. tipoff scheduled.