With six individual wrestlers placing at the Westminster Tournament Saturday, Dec. 7, the Washington boys finished in fifth place.
The Blue Jays scored a team total of 124.5 points. Ft. Zumwalt South claimed the tournament championship with 181.5 points.
St. Clair was second with 159.5 points, followed by St. Charles West (143) and Timberland (125.5). Other team scores included Mehlville (96), Ste. Genevieve (81), Orchard Farm (57), Westminster (44), DeSmet (36), Chaminade (23.5) and MICDS (14).
Leading the way for Washington was the individual champion at 182 pounds, Collin Muller.
Muller posted a 4-0 record with three pins against (William Vaughn (Ste. Genevieve, 0:40), Ryan Barrett (St. Clair, 2:34) and Cross Mollerus (Orchard Farm, 1:11) and a 6-4 decision against Kolby Conklin (Ft. Zumwalt South).
“Collin Muller dominated his bracket and started the season strong winning his first high school varsity tournament,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said.
Louis Obermark (152 pounds), Chris Griesenauer (220) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) all placed second.
Obermark won a major decision, 8-0, against Brennen Roberts (Ft. Zumwalt South) and pinned Kirk Briden Jr. (Westminster, 2:20) before being pinned in the championship match by Mehlville’s Brody Valleroy.
“Louis had a great tournament until the finals where I thought he made some mistakes that I am confident he will not make as the season goes on,” Ohm said. “We look to Louis to score a lot of team points for us and he did just that.”
Griesenauer won a 5-0 decision against Jacob Perez (DeSmet) and pinned Christian Hale (Ste. Genevieve, 2:27). Ft. Zumwalt South’s Evan Bragee won by pin against Griesenauer in the championship match.
Griesenauer wrestled at 170 for the Blue Jays last season.
“Chris Griesenauer looked great even through a loss in the finals,” Ohm said. “It will take Chris some time to settle into a new weight class. It is not easy jumping three weight classes, but he has shown that he will be very productive for us at 220 and will be a problem for most kids in that weight class.”
Holtmeyer pinned Andrew Bontrager (Timberland, 0:48), Eric Nguyen (Mehlville, 0:21) and Damien McCoy (St. Clair, 1:18) to reach the championship match in his division. Timberland’s Chase McCoy won the tournament with a pin against Holtmeyer in the finals.
“Gavin Holtmeyer has made big gains since finishing his first ever wrestling season last year at state and did a great job to reach the finals against a returning state medalist from Class 4,” Ohm said. “If Gavin continues to improve, you will hear a lot from him.”
Devon Deckelman placed third at 106 pounds after going 3-2. His wins were against Jeremy Goslin (Orchard Farm, 16-0 technical fall), Wesley Rye (Westminster, pin in 0:14) and Gavin Sydnor (St. Charles West, 18-8 major decision).
“I was very impressed with Devon Deckelman,” Ohm said. “This was his first high school tournament and I thought every match he got better and did a great job to finish third for us. Once he starts to get more confident in his attacks he will contribute more and more for us.”
Ben Griffen finished fourth at 120 pounds. He went 1-2 with a 7-2 decision against St. Charles West’s Josh Ferrel.
Ayden Gaebe (138 pounds) and Nate Busch (170) both earned two wins, but did not place in their divisions. Each finished 2-2.
Gaebe pinned Grayson Marks (MICDS, 0:51) and Brad Busby (Mehlville, 3:47).
Busch defeated Braden Luechtefeld (Chaminade, pin in 5:57) and Elijah Holifield (Ste. Genevieve, 12-2 major decision).
“Nate Busch wrestled up a weight in his first wrestling meet of his life and did a great job for us, being one win shy of wrestling for a medal so we can’t be dissapointed with that,” Ohm said.
James Johnson (132), Brendin Voss (132, representing Washington JV) and Josh Morehouse (195) each went 1-2 at the tournament and did not place.
Morehouse gained a win by pin in 1:11 against Ethan Stevenson (MICDS).
Johnson’s win came by pin in 2:12 against Terrell Saddler (Chaminade).
Voss also pinned Saddler in 1:35.
Chris Buchanan wrestled at 160 for the Blue Jays and went 0-2.