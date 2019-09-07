Pacific softball has a new home run leader.
Northwest’s Lady Lions (3-0) won at home against Pacific (0-1) Thursday, 21-6. However, Pacific senior Annie Mueller etched her name into the school record books in the first game of the season with her 30th career home run.
Mueller went 3-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs.
“That one was for the record books,” Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “It broke Jess Damico’s career home run mark at PHS.”
Northwest built its lead with four runs in the first inning, five in the second, seven in the third and five in the fourth.
Pacific got three runs in the first inning and one in each subsequent inning with the game concluding in the bottom of the fourth.
“We didn’t play badly against Northwest, but rather they hit the ball, a lot,” Lewis said.
Northwest collected 22 hits in the contest to Pacific’s 12.
“We had 12 hits, scored six runs and had no errors,” Lewis said. “I can’t be upset with that. Northwest just had 22 hits and scored 21 runs.”
Maddie Greco and Lilly Prichard each doubled for Pacific.
Callie Rowbottom singled twice.
Kaylee Patton, Rachael Ray, Prichard, Olivia Walker and Bella Walker each collected a single.
Prichard scored twice. Patton, Mueller, Greco and Ray all added a run.
Rowbottom drove in two runs. Patton and Olivia Walker both collected an RBI.
Greco and Prichard both stole a base.
Taylor Hanger threw two innings for the Lady Indians. She allowed nine runs, eight earned, on nine hits and no walks.
Mueller made her season debut in the circle, throwing 1.1 innings in relief and allowed 12 runs, seven earned, on 10 hits and two walks.
Pacific next plays two games Friday and two Saturday in the Union Tournament.