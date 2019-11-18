Winter basketball and boys wrestling participants now have an idea of what their district competition looks like.
MSHSAA released class and district assignments Friday morning for boys wrestling and both boys and girls basketball.
Girls wrestling districts have not yet been released.
Basketball
The first thing that jumps out is Washington moving down from Class 5 to Class 4.
The Blue Jays land in District 4 along with St. Francis Borgia Regional and Pacific.
Also in Class 4, Union, St. Clair, Sullivan and Owensville are grouped together in District 9 with Rolla and Salem.
The boys tournament in District 4 district consists of six teams while the girls side has seven.
Rockwood Summit and Westminster Christian are both in that district this year, fielding both boys and girls teams.
On the boys side only, Priory joins that district, while the girls are joined by St. Joseph’s Academy and Visitation.
New Haven teams are in Class 2 District 8. The Shamrocks will be competing with Russellville, New Bloomfield, Linn, Harrisburg, Eugene, Calvary Lutheran and Belle.
Hermann and St. James are in two separate Class 3 districts.
The Bearcats are in District 8 along with Bowling Green, O’Fallon Christian, Lutheran St. Charles, Montgomery County, North Callaway, Winfield and Wright City.
St. James teams are in District 4 with Ava, Dison, Houston, Mountain View Liberty, Licking, Mountain Grove and Willow Springs.
Boys Wrestling
Area teams are being pulled in less different directions for districts this season.
In Class 3, Washington, Union and Pacific are all grouped together in District 1.
Opponents for that district include Cape Central, De Soto, Farmington, Festus, Gateway, Hillsboro, North County, Rockwood Summit, Sikeston, St. Mary’s, Webster Groves and Windsor.
In Class 2, Borgia and St. Clair are once again headed in separate directions.
St. Clair is assigned to District 1 along with Sullivan and St. James.
That district includes Ste. Genevieve, which typically serves as the district host. Other District 1 schools include Affton, Park Hills Central, Dexter, John Burroughs, Kennet, Miller Career, Normandy, Cape Notre Dame, Potosi, Roosevelt, Soldan and University City.
Borgia, which went to Marshall last season, does not share a district with the Owls this year.
Instead the Knights are matched up with Blair Oaks, Boonville, Fulton, Kirksville, Lutheran St. Charles, Mexico, Moberly, Orchard Farm, Owensville, Priory, Southern Boone, St. Charles West, Winfield and Wright City.