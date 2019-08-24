It might not be as anticipated as Christmas, but Friday morning was eagerly anticipated by many coaches around the area.
That’s because MSHSAA released its annual Fall class and district assignments for all sports but cross country. That sport will have its assignments released Sept. 13.
MSHSAA used to release the class and district assignments on a two-year cycle, but went to yearly adjustments last year.
Assignments also used to be made earlier, but MSHSAA changed it until after practices started to adjust for schools which didn’t have enough athletes come out to field teams in certain sports.
The next step for all districts, except football, is to determine host sites for the postseason tournaments.
For 2020, things will change dramatically. The 1.35 multiplier for nonpublic schools will be terminated. It will be replaced by a success factor with takes the past six seasons into account for every nonpublic school team.
Also, there will be adjustments with classifications regarding schools being placed into classes with schools only so much larger than they are. Those details are still being worked out, but it’s likely there will be additional classes added to many sports.
Football
There is movement in football as St. Francis Borgia Regional has been dropped to Class 3 along with Sullivan.
There will be new opponents again this year in football for area schools.
In Class 4, Pacific, Union and Washington are the local teams assigned to District 5. Other schools are Camdenton, Helias, Lebanon, Marshfield and Rolla. It’s Washington’s second year as a Class 4 team after moving down from Class 5.
Warrenton is in District 4 with Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt South, Hannibal, Kirksville, Wentzville Liberty, Marshall and St. Dominic.
Class 3 District 2 has four area teams as Borgia, Owensville, St. Clair and Sullivan comprise half of the district. The other teams are Bayless, Confluence Prep, Lutheran South and Roosevelt.
Wright City is in District 4 with Fulton, Lutheran St. Charles, Mexico, Moberly, Orchard Farm, St. Charles West and Winfield.
St. James has been placed into District 5 along with Blair Oaks, Buffalo, Eldon, Logan-Rogersville, Osage, Salem and Springfield Catholic.
Hermann is in Class 2 District 5 with Centralia, O’Fallon Christian, Tolton Catholic, Hallsville, Missouri Military Academy, Montgomery County and North Callaway.
Cuba will play in District 2 with Cardinal Ritter, Carnahan, Cuba, Duchesne, Grandview, Lift for Life Charter, Lutheran North and Principia.
Volleyball
There’s movement in Class 4, where Union has been pushed up to join Washington in District 3.
The two area schools will compete against the Class 4 defending champion and runner-up in Eureka and Lafayette as well as Marquette, Parkway South and Parkway West.
Warrenton is in Class 4 District 8 with Battle, Hannibal, Hickman, Rock Bridge and Troy.
Area schools have been consolidated in Class 3 with six of them in District 8. That includes Borgia, which has been brought back after two years in a district based north of the river.
Joining the Lady Knights are Owensville, Pacific, Salem, St. Clair, St. James and Sullivan. Salem is the only team from outside the area.
Wright City is in Class 3 District 7 with Lutheran St. Charles, Orchard Farm, St. Charles West, St. Dominic and Winfield. St. Dominic moved down from Class 4 while O’Fallon Christian, a team which had been in the district, dropped to Class 2.
Hermann and New Haven are in Class 2 District 7 along with Tolton Catholic, Hallsville, Montgomery County and North Callaway.
Softball
Washington is on the move again.
The Lady Jays, who went west last year, are going back to St. Louis County this year. Washington has been placed into Class 4 District 3 along with Eureka, Lafayette, Marquette, Parkway South and Parkway West.
It’s an all-area Class 3 District 7 as Sullivan has been moved into the grouping. The district consists of Borgia, Owensville, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan and Union.
Last year, Sullivan was in a different district and played Borgia in a sectional game on the way to third place in the state tournament.
It’s possible the district winner will meet another area school. Warrenton and Wright City are in Class 3 District 8 along with Hannibal, Mexico and Winfield.
St. James has been placed into Class 3 District 10 with Bolivar, Buffalo, Osage and Salem.
New Haven remains in Class 2 this year and has been assigned to District 8 along with Hermann, Belle, Cuba and Linn.
Boys Soccer
There’s been some shuffling this year for the sport.
Three local teams are in Class 3 District 8. Pacific, Union and Washington will join Rolla. Rolla defeated Union in a district championship game last year.
Warrenton is in Class 3 District 7 along with Hannibal, Wentzville Liberty and St. Dominic.
Borgia moves back down to Class 2 and is in District 5 with St. Clair, Priory and Whitfield.
Sullivan has been moved to Class 2 District 10 with Fatima, Osage and Springfield Catholic.
Wright City, starting soccer this year, has been assigned to District 7 with O’Fallon Christian, Lutheran St. Charles and Winfield.
Girls Golf
Three local teams are in Class 2 District 4. Washington, Union and Warrenton have been combined with Battle, Capital City, Hannibal, Helias, Hickman, Holt, Jefferson City, Rock Bridge, Timberland and Troy.
Pacific is in District 3 with Eureka, Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central, Francis Howell North, Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt South, Ft. Zumwalt West, Lafayette, Wentzville Liberty, Marquette and St. Dominic.
Class 1 District 1 has two more local schools in Borgia and St. Clair. The other schools are Affton, Duchesne, John Burroughs, Lutheran South, Lutheran St. Charles, Cape Notre Dame, St. Louis Notre Dame, Ste. Genevieve, Villa Duchesne, Visitation Academy and Winfield.
Wright City is in District 2 with Blair Oaks, Boonville, California, Tolton Catholic, Fulton, Hallsville, Mexico, MICDS, New Bloomfield, Russellville, South Callaway and Southern Boone.
Boys Swimming
Both Borgia and Washington have been assigned to Class 1. Swimming works a bit differently in the fact that there are no district or sectional meets.
Instead, individual and relay team qualifiers move directly to the state meet.