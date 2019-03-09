They’ve been practicing for nearly two weeks.
And now, the area’s high school sports teams know who they’ll face in the Missouri State High School Activities Association postseason.
MSHSAA released its spring class and district assignments Friday morning on its website, www.mshsaa.org. All spring district assignments can be found there.
As of Friday morning, only district track locations had been announced. The rest will be posted on the MSHSAA website when they’re selected.
Baseball
Washington High School is the only local team in Class 5 and the Blue Jays will play in District 3 with Eureka, Lafayette, Marquette, Parkway South and Parkway West.
In Class 4, it’s an all-area District 4 with Owensville, Pacific, St. Clair, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Sullivan and Union.
St. James is in Class 4 District 10 with Buffalo, Eldon, Marshfield, Osage and Salem.
Hermann is in Class 3 District 6 with Bowling Green, Duchesne, Elsberry, Lutheran North, Montgomery County and North Tech.
New Haven has been placed into Class 2 District 4 with Bismarck, Crystal City, Transportation and Law, Valle Catholic and Valley (Caledonia).
Girls Soccer
There is one major change in the sport as Borgia has been elevated from Class 2 to Class 3. The Lady Knights join the local schools in District 9 with Pacific, Union and Washington also playing in that district.
The other area schools are in Class 2 District 9. Owensville, St. Clair, St. James and Sullivan will play for the right to advance.
Both districts will advance to the southwestern part of the state for the postseason.
Track
Area schools have been concentrated in Class 4 District 3, which will be hosted by Washington High School.
Washington, Borgia, Union, St. Clair, Pacific and Sullivan will be joined by Camdenton, Helias, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Rolla and Westminster Christian.
In Class 3, Owensville and St. James will be heading to District 5 in Versailles along with Buffalo, Cuba, Eldon, Houston, Mountain View Liberty, Mountain Grove, Osage, Salem, Versailles and Willow Springs.
In Class 2, New Haven hosts the District 4 meet with Belle, Bourbon, Cabool, Conway, Dixon, Gainesville, Hartville, Licking, Mansfield, Plato and Steelville.
New Haven had been in Class 1 in the last cycle.
Hermann is in District 3 at South Callaway. Other schools there are Calvary Lutheran, Cole Camp, Eugene, Fayette, Iberia, Linn, New Bloomfield, Smithton, South Callaway, Stover and Tipton.
Boys Golf
Washington has been assigned to Class 4 District 4 with Battle, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt South, Ft. Zumwalt West, Hickman, Holt, Wentzville Liberty, Timberland and Troy.
In Class 3, most area schools are in District 3, which consists of Owensville, Pacific, Priory, Rolla, Salem, St. Clair, Borgia, Sullivan, Union and Westminster Christian.
St. James is in Class 2 District 2 with Ava, Cuba, Dixon, Houston, Mountain View Liberty, Licking, Mountain Grove, Steelville and Willow Springs.
Hermann has been assigned to Class 2 District 6 with Bowling Green, Tolton Catholic, Missouri Military Academy, Montgomery County, North Callaway, South Callaway, Southern Boone, Winfield and Wright City.