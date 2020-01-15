New Haven will try to regroup on the consolation side of the South Callaway Tournament bracket after falling Monday in the event opener to Montgomery County, 44-32.
The Lady Shamrocks (5-5) next face New Bloomfield, a 59-21 loser against Hermann Monday night. The consolation semifinal is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“We struggled to score last night,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said about the game. “We got good looks at the basket, but the ball just wouldn’t go in. I thought at times we could have been more aggressive in attacking the basket to get easier shots, but we just wouldn’t do it. We also didn’t help ourselves in the offensive rebounding and turnover categories. We just have to learn from it and move on.”
Ellie Westermeyer led the Lady Shamrocks in scoring with 13 points. She went 5-5 from the free-throw line. As a team, New Haven hit eight of nine chances from the stripe.
Hannah Rethemeyer was next with eight points. Mackenzie Wilson netted seven points.
McKenzie Overschmidt and Madison Langenberg each scored three points. Caroline Otten added two points.