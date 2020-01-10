New Haven’s first boys basketball win of the new year will have to wait a bit longer.
Montgomery County came to New Haven Friday, defeating the Shamrocks, 52-39.
The Wildcats led 12-6 after one quarter and 25-14 at the half. It was 41-23 after three quarters.
John Liggett paced New Haven (6-3) offensively with 14 points and added five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Jay Eichelberger recorded eight points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Owen Borcherding and Zach Groner each had six points. Borcherding also had four rebounds. Groner added two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Dominic Lewis scored five points with one rebound and one steal.
After visiting New Bloomfield Tuesday and St. James Friday, the Shamrocks open South Callaway Tournament play next Tuesday, Jan. 14, against Vienna at 7:30 p.m.
New Haven is the third seed for the tournament. Hermann is seeded first with Montgomery County getting the second seed.
Following New Haven are Calvary Lutheran, North Callaway, Vienna, South Callaway and New Bloomfield.
New Haven’s girls also are playing in the South Callaway Tournament next week.