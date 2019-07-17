Five of Missouri’s best Junior Legion baseball teams will converge on Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field this week.
Host Washington Post 218 will be joined by Jefferson City Post 5, Sedalia Post 642, Blue Springs Elks Post 2509 and Scott County Post 389.
All five teams will be in action on the opening day of the tournament. The Thursday games are:
• Washington Post 218 versus Sedalia Post 642, 3 p.m.;
• Blue Springs Elks Post 2509 versus Jefferson City Post 5, 5:30 p.m.; and
• Scott County Post 389 versus the Washington-Sedalia winner at 8 p.m.
The tournament will continue at least through Saturday. The if-needed game would be played Sunday.
The state winner won’t have much time to celebrate as it’s slated to play in the Regional Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., July 25-28.
Many of the teams are familiar to area fans.
Jefferson City Post 5 was the Zone 1 Tournament winner last weekend in Kirksville. Post 5 is undefeated on the season, including wins over area teams. Post 5 also won the Washington Memorial Weekend Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field earlier in the season.
The top-finishing returner this year is Zone 2 champion Blue Springs Elks Post 2509, which was the state runner-up last year. Washington placed third.
There are two newcomers this year, Zone 2 runner-up Sedalia Post 642 and Zone 4 champion Scott County Post 389.
Game 1
The tournament’s opening game will be during what is expected to be a hot and humid afternoon. It will feature a pair of runners-up in host Washington Post 218 and Sedalia Post 642.
“Our first opponent is Sedalia with a 21-15 record and has lost three times this year to Blue Springs Elks, however, they seemed to have won the other games they probably should have,” Washington Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “So, in that light I expect them to be competitive.”
Getsee’s host team is 21-7 overall and has finished second in the Zone 1 Tournament, the Ninth District Tournament and the Washington Memorial Weekend Tournament. Additionally, Washington was second in the Ninth District regular season on a tiebreaker.
In two of those, the Zone 1 and Memorial Weekend events, Jefferson City took home the top prize. Rhineland Post 147, knocked out at the zone level, was the district champion.
Post 218 has a number of options to setting up for the tournament.
Getsee’s pitching rotation for the zone tournament was Caleb Kleekamp, Brayden Mayer, Tristan Molitor and Logan Dieckman. There are other options as well, but it’s likely one of those will start Thursday.
Offensively, second baseman Calvin Straatmann and third baseman Mayer had multiple hits against Jefferson City in the zone championship game.
Other batters to watch include shortstop Jack Lackman, catcher Sam Heggemann and center fielder Sam Glosemeyer.
Sedalia is 21-15 this season, winning the District 7 title and finishing second at the zone.
Like Washington with Jefferson City, Post 642 has had its biggest challenge in trying to beat the Blue Springs Elks. Post 2509 has beaten Sedalia four times, including twice in the Zone 2 Tournament. The final game was 10-2.
Sedalia has played mostly teams from the western side of the state. It did have a 15-4 win over Moberly June 22 and beat St. Peters Post 313 at Nixa June 14.
Sedalia’s rotation for the Zone 2 Tournament consisted of Trint Grotzinger, Carson Hunolt, Zach Simmons and Jeffery Goodson.
Batters to watch include the 3-4-5 hitters Chase McMullin, Simmons and Blaine Kneisel.
Game 2
If this contest had a name, it might be “Clash of the Titans.”
Jefferson City Post 5 comes into the game undefeated at 19-0 and is the Zone 1 champion. The Blue Springs Elks Post 2509 are 26-3 as the Zone 2 winner.
This one could set the tournament favorite as the victor advances all the way to the winners’ bracket championship game.
“The Blue Springs Elks are 26-3 with their only losses coming to Nebraska teams,” Getsee said. “I’ve heard they have a couple of solid arms, which might help them against Jeff City. Having seen Jeff City’s bats a couple of times I think if they meet a shutdown-type pitcher it will be a very interesting game. That game will be fun to watch.”
Post 5 won all of its games at the Zone 1 Tournament on the run rule. It beat Moberly Post 6, 12-2, Rhineland Post 147, 15-2, and two wins over Washington Post 218, 10-0 and 15-5.
Jefferson City’s zone tournament rotation consisted of Alex Grellner, Nolan Heckelmeyer, James Schaeffer and Cade Stockman.
Blue Springs’ zone tournament rotation was Jay Greco, Barrett Arnold and Trent Martin. The Elks didn’t require a fourth game.
Both teams have solid hitting up and down the lineup with any player capable of coming through with the big hit.
Game 3
The final game of the night will be between Scott City Post 389 and the Game 1 winner.
Scott County emerged from a competitive Zone 4 Tournament and had to take the tough route.
“Scott County is a bit of a surprise, they’re 28-3, so I’m sure it is not a surprise to them,” Getsee said. “They had to beat Festus twice on Sunday to win the zone tournament and they scored six times in the top of the seventh to win it. They will also be tough to beat without question.”
Two of those losses were to Jackson Post 158. Scott County went 4-2 against that team this season. The other loss was to Ste. Genevieve.
Ste. Genevieve Post 150, last year’s Freshman Legion state champion, beat Scott County in the zone opener, 8-6.
Scott County bounced back to beat Kirkwood Post 156 of the 10th District, 7-0. Scott County blasted Ste. Genevieve, 17-2, and then won twice over defending state champion Festus Post 253, 8-6 and 10-1.
In the 8-6 win over Festus, Scott County was down 6-0 after four innings. It scored twice in the sixth and six times in the seventh to come back and force a second game.
Five different players had two hits in that contest with half of the 12 hits being doubles.
Hunter Curtis (Advance) and Devin Heuring (Kelly) both doubled twice.
Gus Garner (Advance) pitched 6.1 innings of relief for the victory.
In the second game, Scott County rolled to a 10-1 victory. Alec Brown (Chaffee) went the distance, allowing one run on four hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out six.
At the Zone 4 Tournament, the Scott County rotation consisted of Brown, Curtis, Ty Johnson (Oran) and Cole Dannenmueller (Chaffee). Brown got the extra start in the winner-take-all game.
The Scott County team features players from several schools around the county and is based in Chaffee.