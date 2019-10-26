St. Francis Borgia Regional High School will host the 2019 Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association St. Louis Regional at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium Saturday and Sunday.
Area schools scheduled to perform in the meet include Union, Pacific, Washington and Borgia.
Borgia Head Coach Sandi Gildehaus said 74 teams are expected to compete with approximately 1,100 athletes and at least 4,000 spectators through the two days and four sessions.
This is the second of two MCCA regional events. The Kansas City Regional was held last weekend at Staley High School.
The state meet will be held Nov. 16-17 at Lindenwood University in St. Charles.
Gildehaus, the St. Louis Region director, has coordinated the event for the past 10 years, running it either at Borgia or Washington High School.
“It is a ton of work and luckily I have had amazing parent and cheer alumni volunteers over the past 10 years,” Gildehaus said.
“Thank the Borgia cheer parents who give up their entire weekend to make it a great event for you and the teams that compete,” Gildehaus continued.
The event will have two sessions each day with awards at the end of each session. Admission is $10 and VIP seating is available on the floor for family and friends of the school competing at that time.
Performances go every five minutes during the event.
Sessions start Saturday at 12:25 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. and Sunday at 11:55 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Local schools competing, with division, are:
• Union in JV Large, Saturday at 1:20 p.m.;
• Union in Junior High Small Saturday at 1:35 p.m.;
• Pacific in JV Small Saturday at 3:55 p.m.;
• Washington in Class 4 Large Saturday at 4:55 p.m.;
• Borgia in Class 3 Large Saturday at 5 p.m.;
• Union in Class 3 Small Sunday at 2:50 p.m.; and
• Pacific in Large Coed at 3:20 p.m.
Divisions scheduled to compete in the first Saturday session are Super Large, Junior High Large, JV Large, Junior High Small, Class 5 Large and Class 5 Small.
Battle, from Columbia, is the only Super Large school in the session.
Schools in Junior High Large are Nixa, Troy South, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff.
JV Large schools are Marquette, Parkway South, Timberland, Willard, Union, Battle and Wentzville Liberty.
Teams in the Junior High Small competition are Troy and Union.
Competing in the Class 5 Large event are Troy and Eureka.
Class 5 Small schools are Francis Howell Central, Kickapoo, Marquette and Parkway South.
The second Saturday session consists of Class 4 Small, JV Small, Super Large, Class 3 Large and Class 4 Large.
Class 4 Small schools are Fort Osage, Glendale, Farmington, Jackson, Poplar Bluff, Willard and Rockwood Summit.
JV Small teams are Kickapoo, Francis Howell Central, Pacific, Pattonville and North County.
Wentzville Liberty and Francis Howell are competing in Super Large during the second session.
There are four Class 3 Large schools, Kirksville, Windsor, Borgia and Mexico.
Sunday’s opening session will consist of Class 1 Small, Class 2 Small, Class 2 Large and Class 1 Large.
Class 1 Small schools are Silex, East Carter, New Bloomfield, Sturgeon and Putnam County.
Schools in Class 2 Small are Centralia, East Prairie, Warsaw, Fatima, Kelly and Ursuline Academy.
The Class 2 Large teams are Herculaneum, Licking, Winfield, Tolton Catholic, O’Fallon Christian and New Madrid County Central.
Class 1 Large schools are Charleston, Van Buren and Harrisburg.
The second Sunday session consists of the Small Coed, Class 3 Small and Large Coed divisions.
Small Coed teams are John Burroughs, Pattonville, Bolivar, Clearwater, Ft. Zumwalt South and Perryville.
Competing in Class 3 Small are Aurora, Oak Grove, Sikeston, North County and Union.
The Large Coed teams are Timberland, Northwest and Pacific.