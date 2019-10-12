Sweeping the season series, the Missouri Baptist University JV squad defeated East Central College’s volleyball Falcons Monday in four games.
Playing in Union, the Spartans won in five games Monday, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 24-26, 17-15.
“It could have went either way and we had our chances but had a couple errors at key times that cost us regardless of where that error took place,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said.
East Central fell to 11-9 overall heading into a home match against St. Louis Community College Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m.
“It was a hard one to lose last night because we had a lot of good things going on,” Mathes-Peters said.
Mathes-Peters pointed out the offense, which yielded four players with 10 or more kills.
“With Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) still out, I feel that offensively we had a lot of players step up and had many with kills in double digits.
Mariah Vahlkamp (Carlyle, Ill.) paced the attack with 14 kills. Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) each had 11 kills. Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) notched 10 kills.
Daeshia Ross (Chester Nimitz, Houston, Texas) was next with nine kills. Samantha Staab (Mount Vernon) added seven kills.
Aurora Pututau (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) ended with one kill.
Kaley Roper (Bloomfield) was the digs leader with 28. A total of five different players reached double digits. Next was Vahlkamp with 21 and she was followed by Pututau with 19. Raylee Metcalf (Advance) contributed 16 digs and Nicole Roper (Bloomfield) ended with 15.
Tonioli posted eight digs, Morehead had five, Staab added three, Ross had two and Lutui added one.
Nicole Roper recorded 25 assists while Pututau ended with 16. Kaley Roper contributed six, Staab had two and Sophie Parsons (Rolla) and Morehead each had one.
Ross had one solo block and five block assists. Vahlkamp had three block assists while Lutui added two. Morehead and Staab each had one.
Vahlkamp and Tonioli served two aces apiece. Kaley Roper and Pututau each had one.