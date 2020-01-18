Hitting the road Friday, the Crosspoint Christian School basketball teams both lost games to Mississippi Valley Christian.
The Crosspoint boys (6-6) lost, 50-37. Mississippi Valley defeated the Lady Cougars (3-10), 45-22.
Boys
Mississippi Valley jumped out to a 14-3 lead after one quarter and the Cougars struggled to rally from that deficit.
“We came out flat and that is not something that you can do against Mississippi Valley,” Crosspoint Head Coach Scott Weldy said. “They capitalized on that very well.”
It was 22-10 at the half and 36-16 through three quarters. Crosspoint made a run in the final quarter but couldn’t overcome the deficit.
David Cox was the top scorer for the Cougars, netting 12 points. He also had eight rebounds and a blocked shot.
Clark Kent scored 11 points with 10 rebounds, seven steals and one assist.
Clayton Young had nine points, six rebounds and an assist.
Boone Sanders added three points, three rebounds and one steal.
Seth Aholt scored two points with six rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Chayton Lewis added four rebounds.
Girls
In the girls game, Mississippi Valley led 10-4 after one quarter and 22-13 at the half. It was 35-18 through three quarters.
Jordan Sheppard led the Lady Cougars in scoring with 11 points while adding nine points and a steal.
Hannah Knudsvig scored eight points with two steals, a blocked shot and a rebound.
Rachel Smith scored the other two points and added three rebounds.
Neveah Huff pulled down six rebounds.
Lia Cobb contributed three rebounds and Gracia Mehrhoff posted three steals.