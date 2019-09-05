Going undefeated, Mineral Area College claimed bragging rights from the East Central College Falcon Classic volleyball tournament.
The two-day event ended Saturday, Aug. 24, and the Cardinals were the only team to go undefeated and Mineral Area also did not drop a set in the six-team event.
Mineral Area also gave Head Coach Tim Copeland his 400th career victory Friday.
Mineral Area swept Lewis & Clark, 25-15, 25-19, 25-9, and John Wood, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12, during the opening day Friday.
In Saturday’s action, the Cardinals swept Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 26-24, 25-21, 25-20, and John A. Logan, 25-22, 25-10, 28-26.
Host East Central and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M both went 3-1 in the tournament.
Northeastern Oklahoma defeated East Central Saturday, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21.
The Norse also won Friday over Lewis & Clark, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18, and John A. Logan, 24-26, 21-25, 25-19, 28-26, 16-14.
East Central won twice Friday, beating John Wood, 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, and John A. Logan, 22-25, 25-20, 31-29, 11-25, 16-14. The Falcons bounced back from the loss to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Saturday to beat Lewis & Clark, 25-19, 25-14, 24-26, 25-17.
John A. Logan and John Wood each went 1-3.
John A. Logan defeated John Wood Saturday, 25-11, 25-21, 25-20.
John Wood’s win came over Lewis & Clark, 25-27, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 15-13.
All-Tournament Team
Mineral Area College had two players named to the all-tournament team with sophomore middle hitter Cindy Garcia Penaloza (Medellin, Columbia) and freshman middle hitter Kaylee Portell (St. Pius, Festus) honored.
East Central’s selections were freshman rightside hitter Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and freshman middle hitter Kilisitina “Teena” Lutui (Riverton, Utah).
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M placed sophomore setter Caley Eslick (Jenks, Okla.) and freshman libero Jillian Brunnert (Carhage) on the team.
John A. Logan was represented by sophomore outside hitter Kim Hall (Breese Central, Breese, Ill.).
Representing John Wood was sophomore libero Kailey Owsley (Quincy, Ill.)
Notes
The tournament was a homecoming of sorts for John Wood Head Coach Maddie Halford. The Mountain View native played in 2014 for East Central and Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters. She earned NJCAA Division II Region 16 first-team honors along with Taylor Davis and Alyssa Schrader.
Halford knocked down 370 kills while hitting .330 and making 92 total blocks. All are still on the program’s single-season leaderboards.
Halford transferred in from Drury University and she moved on to Culver-Stockton College after that.
The Falcons played last weekend in the Lincoln Land Tournament in Springfield, Ill., going 2-2 in the two-day event. Wins came over Kankakee and Spoon River. The losses were to Lincoln Land and Lake Land.