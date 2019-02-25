Longtime St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Head Coach Mike Tyree has been selected for induction to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Tyree is the second Borgia coach to be inducted into the hall of fame in the past five months, following football Head Coach Dale Gildehaus.
“I am really humbled by my selection,” Tyree said.
Tyree will be honored at the Women’s Sports Luncheon Wednesday, March 27 (11 a.m.), at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield. The event is being presented by the Bee-Payne Stewart Foundation.
In 22 seasons as Borgia’s head coach, Tyree built up a record of 646-133-20. His Borgia teams reached the MSHSAA Championships 15 times, playing for the state title in Class 3A or Class 3 14 times. Borgia won nine state titles in those years.
He started his varsity career with state titles from 1987-90 following a five-year unbeaten run as the school’s freshman coach.
Tyree had two stints in charge of the Lady Knights, first from 1987-2006 and again from 2010-11. His 2010 team reached the state championship match.
Tyree was a football standout at Union High School, where he quarterbacked the Wildcats. He graduated college from Southeast Missouri State and intended to coach football when he started his career.
Also being inducted into the hall of fame are Becky Lipasek (volleyball coach at El Dorado Springs, Reeds Spring and Branson), the Sedalia Smith-Cotton girls golf program, the Missouri State University volleyball program, the Republic High School 1994 girls basketball team and the Fast Break Club.
Additionally, the Wynn Awards will be presented to Mindy Coyle (Warrensburg and Mizzou), Jo Ann Harrison (Southwest Baptist University), Tammy Townsend Holder (Neosho and College of the Ozarks), Anne-Mary McGrath (Springfield-Green County Park Board), Cindy Metts (Lebanon), Taira Roth (St. Joseph Central and Missouri Western State University) and Lisa Tinkler (Drury University).
A sponsorship table of eight is $400 and includes an autographed print as well as recognition in the printed program. A head table ticket is $100.
An individual ticket is $40, or $50 at the door. Numerous other sponsorships are available, including congratulatory ads. Call the Hall of Fame at 417-889-3100 for tickets or additional information.