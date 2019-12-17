St. Francis Borgia Regional will be happy to be done with schools wearing maroon from West St. Louis County.
The Knights (2-4) fell Tuesday to DeSmet (3-2), 53-41, and Wednesday to MICDS (4-0), 48-46.
“We’ve been playing very tough opponents,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “When you make a mistake, other teams seem to take advantage of it. Teams are taking advantage of their size against us and we have to do a better job of getting into there on rebounding to keep them from getting that second or third shot. It has really hurt us the last two nights with the size the other teams have had. Give our kids credit, they played awful hard.”
The Knights open Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play Friday at St. Mary’s.
“They’re super aggressive,” Neier said. “They may not be as big, but they are going to be awfully quick. Playing at their place makes it tough. It should be fun. They always have a lot of kids and it’s a great atmosphere. We’re looking forward to playing.”
Borgia plays its final game before the Christmas break next Friday against another maroon team, Cardinal Ritter.
MICDS
Borgia’s better chance for a victory came Wednesday night against the Rams.
The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter. MICDS was up 22-20 at the half and Borgia led 36-35 after three quarters.
MICDS went on a seven-point run to open the fourth quarter and managed to hold on down the stretch.
“At the beginning of the game, we were able to get some turnovers by getting some deflections and using our quickness,” Neier said. “It took them a little while to figure it out and we were able to stay with them. This was against a good team. It’s nothing to feel bad about, but we want to get good enough to beat teams like this, so we have to keep working.”
Borgia had chances. With 25.6 seconds to play and trailing 46-43, the Knights had an inbound on the offensive baseline. Neier called a timeout to save the team from a five-second call, but the Knights were unable to inbound the ball in time following the break.
MICDS had a size advantage over the Knights. Three 6-7 players started for the Rams. MICDS had five at 6-6 or taller and at times had four on the floor together.
“We just don’t match up very well against that size,” Neier said.
Jack Pronger led the Rams in scoring with 19 points with eight rebounds and a blocked shot. He went 8-10 from the free-throw line. As a team, MICDS was 12-16 from the stripe and sealed the game there, going 4-5 down the stretch.
Hasani Spann was next with 11 points, two assists and one rebound. He hit three of the four three-point baskets for the Rams. Pronger had the other.
Nick Roper netted eight points with 10 rebounds and a blocked shot.
Brandon Mitchell-Day scored six points with three rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists.
Jalen Pace and Sam Wienstroer each scored two points. Pace had one assist. Wienstroer posted two assists.
Borgia hit seven three-point baskets and went 7-10 from the free-throw line.
Alex Brinkmann led Borgia in scoring with 18 points. He was the lone Knight to score in each of the four quarters.
Max Meyers was next with 12 points.
Cole Weber netted nine points while Trent Strubberg scored five and Andrew Patton contributed two points.
The game was a homecoming for Eric Kimminau, who is an assistant coach with MICDS. He’s a Borgia grad and coached with Borgia in the past.
DeSmet
DeSmet exploded in the third quarter on the way to a 53-41 win Tuesday.
In the third quarter, DeSmet outscored Borgia, 20-4. The Spartans led 12-8 after one quarter and were up 26-21 at the half.
Borgia came back in the fourth quarter, but the final margin ended up being 12 points.
“They had a 6-9 kid with other kids who are good rebounders and strong,” Neier said. “We not only are not very big, but we’re not very physical or aggressive in blocking them out. That’s one place we have to get better.”
Thomas Redmond led the Spartans in scoring with 12 points, all on three-point baskets
Jackson Neidenbach, Michael Skoff and Jeremiah Walker each scored 10 points.
Yaya Keita added seven points and Brian Taylor scored four.
Keita was the rebounding leader with 14. Redmond posted four assists and Skoff added three. Keita had three steals. Lovette and Skoff each blocked a shot.
DeSmet was 4-8 from the free-throw line and hit seven three-point baskets.
Weber paced the Knights with 19 points. He hit five of Borgia’s three-point baskets and added three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
Brinkmann scored nine points with six assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
Patton was next with six points, two blocked shots, two rebounds and one assist.
Strubberg netted five points with five assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Meyers scored two points with two assists and two rebounds.
Aidan Brundick had two rebounds and Garren Parks contributed one rebound.