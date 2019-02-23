Three area coaches will be honored in March when the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association holds its annual awards ceremony at the Double Tree Broadway Hotel in Columbia March 15.
The event is part of the MHSVCA weekend.
Being honored are:
• Hermann’s Linda Lampkin, who recently retired, will receive the Class 2 coach of the year award.
• St. Francis Borgia Regional Assistant Coach Lauren Martin will pick up the Class 3 assistant coach of the year award.
• Former Borgia Head Coach Andrea Beaty will be recognized for reaching 100 career victories in 2018. Beaty recently took a position as an assistant coach at the University of Texas-El Paso.
Being honored by the hall of fame are Paul Scovill (SLUH), Trish Knight (West Plains), Carol Reinitz (Lutheran South), David Harris (Helias), Julie Carver (Holden, Rolla and Lees Summit) and Mike Espinosa (Winnetonka, St. Mary’s of Independence, Raytown South and Hogan Prep).
Other coaches of the year are Eureka’s Jodie Fowler in Class 4, Logan-Rogersville’s Tammy Miller in Class 3 and Advance’s Erin Hoffman in Class 1.
Other assistant coaches of the year are Nixa’s Dani Mostrom in Class 4, Lathrop’s Nita Lewis in Class 2 and Hurley’s Brent Moody in Class 1.
Jerry MacLean will receive the Peggy Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award. MacLean coached at Santa Fe, Pleasant Hill, Blue Springs South and Lone Jack.
More information can be found at mhsvca.com.