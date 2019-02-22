For the first time in five seasons, the Union wrestling Wildcats have a state champion.
Haiden Meyer (220) finished out a 46-1 season by defeating Neosho’s Zane Persinger Saturday night at Mizzou Arena in the MSHSAA Class 3 title bout, 5-0.
“It feels amazing. It’s something I’ve been waiting to do for a long time,” Meyer said.
“Haiden is Union’s first three-time state medalist and fourth state champion in program history,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “He surpassed the career record for wins, 154, previously held by Dawson Sickmeier. Haiden finished with 159 wins and 34 losses. He also broke the career pin record of 90 held by our last state champion, Dalton Kuenzel. Haiden finished with 96 career pins.”
Meyer won three of his four matches by decisions.
Union’s other two wrestlers, juniors David Clark (195) and Connor Ward (285), each won one match in the state meet.
There was a common theme linking the championships. In 2014, when Dalton Kuenzel won the Class 3 title at 182 pounds, he dyed his Mohawk red. This year, Assistant Coach Nathan Hoskins had his hair dyed red.
Neither Cranmer nor Meyer were willing to be the one to do that this season.
“I wasn’t going to dye my hair red,” Meyer said. “I thought about it a little bit, but it wasn’t something I was going to do.”
Meyer joked, “It is his (Cranmer’s) turn next.”
Meyer was familiar with at least two of his opponents.
Meyer’s pin came over Pacific’s Trevor Heitsch in 54 seconds to open the meet.
In the quarterfinals, Meyer was a 9-3 winner over Ft. Zumwalt South’s Evan Bragee.
Meyer’s semifinal match against Dalton Berg of Farmington ended in a 6-2 decision.
“I would say my semifinal match was the toughest,” Meyer said. “If you go by the rankings, he was No. 2 in the state. He was definitely a tough physical opponent.”
The title match was a rematch of last week’s Class 3 District 3 championship bout. Meyer won that with a 9-0 major decision.
“It was tougher,” Meyer said. “He knew what I was going to do. We hadn’t wrestled each other until the district. This time, he was ready for it just as much as I was.”
Confidence also played a key role.
“You’ve got to just believe in yourself,” Meyer said. “Anyone can be beaten. You never know what will happen to anyone. You’ve just got to believe in yourself and be on top.”
Cranmer said Meyer wrestled with confidence all season long.
“Haiden was dominant throughout the entire tournament, and really the whole year,” Cranmer said. “The only points he gave up in the state tournament came late in matches when he already had a comfortable lead and did not want to get into scramble situations where he could have given up more points. He beat the second-, third- and fourth- place finishers on his way to the championship.”
Meyer suffered his only on-mat loss in the Lafayette Fred Ross Invitational Jan. 5. He dropped a 6-0 decision to Lafayette’s Austin Wegener, who was fourth in Class 4.
Meyer also wasn’t able to wrestle in the MICDS Eric Lewis Memorial Tournament championship bout as Union didn’t return for the second day of that meet due to weather.
“It would have been a great match between the Illinois kid and me,” Meyer said. “We weren’t allowed to go back and we weren’t allowed to go to another tournament because of the weather.”
Clark (33-11) opened by losing to Smithville’s Brian Boyd by a pin in 1:42. Boyd went on to finish second to Rockwood Summit’s Evan Brooks, 3-2.
Clark came back to pin McCluer’s Kennard Haynes in 2:53 before losing to Warrensburg’s Dakota Carley in 3:45.
“David Clark won a match at the state tournament for the second straight year,” Cranmer said. “I will look for him to improve next year and finish with a state medal.”
Ward (31-15) won a match over Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer in the first round of wrestlebacks in 1:46.
Ward lost his opener to Grandview’s Mario Quezada in the opening round by a 1-0 decision. Quezada lost in the bubble round.
Ward’s second loss was a 14-second pin against Derron Funches of Hazelwood East. Funches also lost in the bubble round.
“Connor Ward was also able to win a match in his first time qualifying for the state tournament,” Cranmer said. “He really improved throughout the year and I would also think he should be in contention for a state medal next season.”
As a team, Union scored 22 points to tie Republic for 22nd.
Meyer also was an outstanding football player, helping Union win the Four Rivers Conference title as a linebacker last fall. He was on The Missourian All-Area first team after making 126 tackles with two sacks.
Meyer already knows what he wants to do next.
“I’m looking to finish out school and then go down south to welding school and then go to work,” Meyer said.