The Washington Post 218 Freshmen reclaimed the top spot in the Ninth District Wednesday.
Post 218 (16-4, 9-2) received a combined no-hitter from pitchers Mitchell Meyer and Owen Struckhoff to defeat Pacific Post 402 (0-12, 0-12) Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. Post 218 also defeated Kirkwood Post 156 in a nonleague game Tuesday, 13-2.
Post 402
The win moved Post 218 a half game ahead of Union Post 297 (8-2 at the time) and Pacific Post 320 (9-3) in the Ninth District standings. However, Union’s win at Elsberry Post 226 Thursday tied things back up atop the leaderboard.
Meyer pitched the first three innings of the no-hitter, striking out six.
Struckhoff fired the final two innings and struck out three.
“They combined to throw 53 pitches in five innings,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “That is pounding the strike zone.”
Lucas Willer was the only Post 402 batter to reach base, doing so on an error.
Aaryn Curry and Zane Bartley split the pitching duties for Post 402. Curry went 2.2 innings and Bartley picked up one strikeout in 1.1 innings pitched.
Lucas Newhouse was the hitting star for Post 218, going 3-4 at the plate and driving in three runs while scoring twice.
“Players (need) to adjust to different styles of pitching and the boys did a good job tonight as the team collected 14 hits,” Kopmann said.
Dason Gould, Struckhoff, Scott Gross and Morgan Copeland each connected for two hits.
Gross had a triple and Gould a double. All other hits were singles.
Zach Mort, Aden Pecka and Luke Kleekamp each picked up a hit.
Copeland scored three of the Washington runs.
Post 218 players with two runs scored included Mort, Ethan Etter and Kleekamp.
Pecka, Gould, Struckhoff and Gross all scored once.
Gould drove in four runs. Struckhoff picked up two RBIs. Pecka, Jacob Baldwin, Gross and Copeland each had one RBI.
Mort and Etter both walked twice. Gavin Matchell and Copeland each received a free pass.
Mort stole three bases and Gross stole two.
Next up for Post 218 is a home game against Springfield Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Post 402 is next scheduled to play at home Monday at 8 p.m. against Union Post 297 in a makeup game.
Kirkwood
Washington broke out early with six runs in the first inning, adding one in the second and five in the fourth.
Kirkwood scored both its runs in the top of the second inning.
Matchell started the game and allowed two runs in 1.1 innings on three hits and three walks, striking out two.
Weston Meyer was next up for 2.2 innings. He allowed no runs on one hit and a walk with one strikeout over that period.
Kleekamp fired the final inning, giving up just a walk as he struck out the side.
At the plate, Newhosue was 2-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Mort, Struckhoff, Matchell, Weston Meyer, Mitchell Meyer, Cody Vondera, Gross, Baldwin and Copeland had one hit apiece.
Matchell, Weston Meyer and Struckhoff each doubled.
Struckhoff scored three times. Mort, Matchell, Weston Meyer, Mitchell Meyer, Kleekamp, Baldwin, Drew Bunge and Copeland all scored once.
Matchell and Gross collected two RBIs apiece. Mort, Weston Meyer, Vondera and Baldwin each drove in a run.
Struckhoff drew two walks. Mort, Pecka, Vondera and Kabren Koelling all walked once.
Copeland, Koelling, Matchell, Mort, Newhouse, Peck and Struckhoff each stole a base.