Two late rallies ended things two innings early in Pacific.
The Post 320 Freshmen (7-2, 5-2) scored five runs in the fourth inning and five runs in the fifth to back pitcher Jack Meyer’s one-hit shutout for a 10-0 victory over Sullivan Post 18 (0-6, 0-6) Wednesday.
Play was temporarily stopped in the middle of the fifth inning due to lightning in the area.
When play resumed, Post 320 extended what had been a 5-0 lead and brought the game to a conclusion.
“Great team win for us last night,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “ Jack pitched a great game, only one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts. Could not have asked for a better performance.”
Meyer needed just 73 pitches to get through all five innings.
The Post 320 defense committed one error to Sullivan’s three.
“Our defense was great behind (Meyer),” Carter said. “(We) made all the routine plays and the tough ones, it seemed like.”
Pacific threatened with the bases loaded in the third, but weren’t able to put any runs on the scoreboard until the fourth-inning rally.
“(The) only way the game could have been better was getting some runs earlier in the game, but not complaining about putting 10 runs on the board,” Carter said. “It was great to see our bats come back. We have been in a little rut, but it was nice to get out of that last night with 10 hits.”
Trevor Klund, Andrew Payne, Meyer and Ethan Simpson paced the Pacific offense with two hits apiece. Cole Hansmann and Weston Kulick also picked up a hit, all singles.
Carter Myers, Simpson and Hansmann each scored twice. Klund, Ayden Biedenstein, Kulick and Ryan Bruns all crossed the plate once.
Klund and Payne were the most productive with runners in scoring position, driving in three runs apiece.
Meyer and Hansmann each picked up an RBI.
Klund, Biedenstein and Payne each reached on walks. Myers was hit by a pitch.
Pacific swiped a total of nine bases in the contest, led by three steals from Myers.
Bruns, Klund, Kulick, Dylan Mooney, Payne and Simpson each stole once.
Pitching for Post 18, Sam Turilli went four innings and allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out five.
Jordan Rice took over in the fifth and recorded one out before allowing five unearned runs on two hits and a walk.
Rice had Sullivan’s only hit, a single to lead off the third inning. He also stole a base.
Tyler Juergens reached on a walk in the fourth.
Post 320 is next scheduled to host Elsberry Post 226 Saturday in a doubleheader starting at noon.