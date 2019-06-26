Two area high school graduates helped the Southeast Missouri State University softball Redhawks reach the NCAA Division I Regional Tournament this season.
Sullivan graduate Sarah Messex, a senior, and Warrenton graduate Kaylee Anderson, a sophomore, were members of the team.
The Redhawks went 46-18 this season, winning one game at the NCAA Regional in Oxford, Miss. The Redhawks defeated Chattanooga, 2-1, before losing to Ole Miss in the next round.
Messex, a senior, was a .287 hitter for Southeast this season with 11 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. She scored 44 times and drove in 31 runs. She started at shortstop this season.
She had her season-best in home runs May 3, bashing two against Morehead State.
Southeast won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title, coming back through the losers’ bracket to beat Jacksonville State.
She hit .259 for her career, starting 216 games with 25 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs. She scored 107 times and drove in 100. She graduated with a degree in health care administration this spring.
Anderson was a pitcher and infielder for the Redhawks. In the circle, she went 5-4 with three saves and a 4.64 ERA over 51.1 innings.
While batting, she hit .246 with eight doubles, one triple and one home run. She scored 21 times and drove in 19.