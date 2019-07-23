For one season at least, Jay Mehrhoff is back in the coaching business.
The East Central College athletic director will lead the men’s soccer Falcons for the 2019 season following the resignation of Dave Beck earlier in the summer.
Mehrhoff led the East Central College soccer team, then known as the Rebels, from 1998 until 2000, when he took a full-time job with the college. He later became the school’s athletic director and has been in that position for 16 years.
Mehrhoff has been the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference president and has been recognized during the Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year awards program several times.
Beck had agreed to take on the East Central position after he was released from an NCAA Division I spot with Rutgers University. He took a job earlier this month with the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
“My original speculation was that he would be at ECC for a year or two,” Mehrhoff said. “It came a lot sooner than expected.”
Benji Grimes served as the team’s head coach for the past three seasons, his second stint in that role. Grimes also was the head coach in 2007-08 and returned in 2016. For his five seasons, Grimes was 57-29-8. He won at least 10 games in four of those seasons.
Last year, East Central went 10-6, losing in the NJCAA Division I Region 16 quarterfinals to Crowder College, 1-0.
Mehrhoff isn’t starting from scratch. Over the years, he’s assisted with the recruiting process. Now, he will have to finalize his staff and roster before practices open Aug. 1.
The team will compete in NJCAA Division I again this fall. NJCAA is adding a Division II men’s soccer level for the 2020-21 year. The college currently funds its other teams at a Division II level. There has been no final decision on whether men’s soccer will move to Division II as of this time.