The home field woes for Washington Lady Jays soccer continued.
Washington (6-3), has won all six road games this season, but has started off 0-3 at Scanlan Stadium after a 2-0 loss to visiting Mehlville (1-2) Monday.
Both Mehlville goals came in the first half.
“(In) previous games we made big strides playing our style of soccer,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Tonight, we didn’t play our game at all. On the two goals they scored, we didn’t give Ariel (Pettis) a chance to save them.”
Pettis, the Washington goalkeeper, made seven saves in the contest.
Jenna Benson and Abigail Miller scored the two Mehlville goals.
Kiera Coleman and Kyla Raftery were each credited with an assist.
Goalkeeper Loren Vandover recorded 12 saves for the Lady Panthers in shutting out Washington.
The Lady Jays are next scheduled to play Tuesday at Pacific in the first varsity game on the new turf. The game was originally scheduled for the first full week of the regular season, but was postponed until the turf project could be completed. The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.