When it came to the top selections for the 2018-19 Missourian All-Area boys basketball team, voters had to remember one name.
McKinney.
And the father-son duo from Sullivan claimed the top individual awards for this year’s balloting.
Dino McKinney was named the All-Area coach of the year while senior Cody McKinney was selected as the player of the year.
Dino McKinney led his team to a 23-7 record and the Class 4 state quarterfinals before the Eagles fell to Logan-Rogersville. Sullivan, second in the Four Rivers Conference, upset both second-seeded Union and top-seeded Rolla to win the Class 4 District 10 title. In the sectional round, the Eagles knocked out Warrensburg.
Union’s Chris Simmons, who led the Wildcats to the Four Rivers Conference title, was second with St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Dave Neier and St. James’ Ben Smith tying for third.
A lot of the success came due to Cody McKinney’s leadership, both by example and through helping to inspire his teammates. McKinney, the Four Rivers Conference player of the year, also made the all-district and all-state teams voted on by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
McKinney averaged 20.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Three players received nearly all of the votes for player of the year. Following McKinney were Union’s Trevor Kelly and St. James’ Andrew Branson.
Head coaches and media members voted on the All-Area team. The five players selected to this season’s first team were:
• Sullivan’s Cody McKinney (unanimous);
• Union’s Trevor Kelly (unanimous);
• St. James’ Andrew Branson;
• Hermann’s Trent Anderson; and
• Borgia’s Alex Brinkmann.
Selected to the second team were:
• Sullivan’s Landon Hoffman;
• Union’s Wil Strubberg;
• New Haven’s Ethan Groner;
• Borgia’s Brendan Smith; and
• Washington’s Ryan Hoerstkamp.
Named to the third team were:
• Hermann’s Chet Moeckli;
• St. James’ Tyler Recker;
• St. Clair’s Calvin Henry;
• Hermann’s Rhett Scheidegger; and
• Union’s Jacob Towell.
Honorable mention selections were:
• Pacific’s Mason Fleming;
• St. James’ Austin Ridenhour;
• Sullivan’s Austin Frye;
• Owensville’s Cason Gray;
• Union’s Kale Crawford;
• Borgia’s Trent Strubberg;
• Crosspoint Christian School’s Clark Kent;
• Borgia’s Will Elbert;
• St. James’ Mason Parker;
• Sullivan’s Jacob Rohrer;
• Washington’s Rett Corley;
• St. Clair’s Kamalei Bursey;
• Washington’s Alec Brinkmann; and
• Pacific’s Don’TA Harris.