In a three-day stretch of consecutive Gateway Athletic Conference Central wins, the Washington Lady Jays were able to pick up one win.
The game the Lady Jays (6-11, 5-5) won was in convincing fashion as they stopped Wentzville Liberty (4-15, 2-7) Wednesday at Lakeview Park in three innings, 15-0. That game was sandwiched between a pair of road losses at Ft. Zumwalt East (12-5, 6-2) Tuesday, 4-1, and Ft. Zumwalt North (9-9, 2-6), 7-4 Thursday.
Liberty
Washington put an early stop to Wednesday’s game with 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning after scoring the first four runs in the second.
Kylie McDaniel had a perfect outing in the circle for the Lady Jays. She retired all nine batters she faced, striking out two.
The Lady Jays tallied 15 hits, led by a home run by Emma Vodnansky.
Liz Jones and Sarah Becszlko both doubled.
Ashley Molitor, Maddie Holtmeyer, Lexi Lewis, Grace Landwehr and Myla Inman all singled twice.
Vodnansky and Becszlko both singled once.
Jones scored three runs. Vodnansky, Holtmeyer, Lewis and Landwehr each scored twice. Becszlko, Inman, Hope Ramsey and Emma Riegel all crossed the plate once.
Inman led in RBIs with four.
Landwehr drove in three runs. Vodnansky, Becszlko and Molitor all had two RBIs. Holtmeyer and Lewis both drove in a run.
Vodnansky, Landwehr and Lewis each stole a base.
Zumwalt East
Both pitchers were difficult for hitters to solve in Tuesday’s matchup.
Washington and Zumwalt East combined for five hits in the game, with Washington getting the edge there, 3-2.
However, errors ended up playing a deciding role as the Lady Jays committed six to Zumwalt East’s one.
Loren Thurmon was the pitcher for Washington. In six innings, she allowed four unearned runs on two hits and three walks, striking out two.
Her counterpart, Chloe Smallfield, pitched a complete game and allowed one unearned run on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts.
Lewis had two of the Washington hits, both singles, and stole a base.
Molitor singled as well. She later scored on an infield throwing error.
Zumwalt North
Five runs for the Lady Panthers in the bottom of the first proved insurmountable in Thursday’s contest.
Washington scored two runs in the top of the second inning and two more in the seventh.
Zumwalt North added two more runs in the third.
Thurmon threw the first inning for Washington, surrendering four hits and one walk.
Holtmeyer pitched the rest of the way for the Lady Jays, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and striking out six.
Washington gathered eight hits, all singles.
Lewis and Becszlko had two hits apiece.
Allie Huddleston, Jones, Holtmeyer and Landwehr all picked up a hit.
Vodnansky walked twice. Riegel and Inman both walked once.
Becszlko, Huddleston, Holtmeyer and Lewis scored the four Washington runs.
Jones drove in two runs. Riegel and Inman both picked up an RBI.
Vodnansky, Becszlko, Ramsey and Inman all stole a base.
Washington next plays Monday at home, hosting Pacific at 4:30 p.m.