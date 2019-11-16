Four area cheerleading programs will be heading to St. Charles this weekend for state competition.
St. Francis Borgia Regional, Washington, Union and Pacific qualified teams for the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association event, to be hosted by Lindenwood University.
There will be two sessions each day.
The Junior Varsity divisions will run Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m.
Class 2, Class 4 and Coed Large also will be held in the Saturday morning session.
The Saturday afternoon session starts at 3 p.m. and will consist of the Class 1, Class 3 and Coed Small competitions.
Sunday’s event starts at 9 a.m. and the first session will have the Class 5 and Superlarge competitions.
The final session is at noon Sunday and consists of the Timeout Division in all classes.
Area competition times are:
• Union competes in JV Large Saturday at 9:40 a.m.;
• Pacific competes in JV Small Saturday at 9:48 a.m;
• Borgia competes Saturday at 10:24 a.m., taking the time of New Madrid County Central. Borgia, a Class 3 Large team, has a football game in St. Louis at Roosevelt at 1 p.m. and wants to make both events;
• Washington competes Saturday at 11:24 p.m. in the Class 4 Large Division;
• Pacific’s varsity competes in the Coed Large Division Saturday at 11:48 a.m.; and
• Union’s varsity competes Saturday in the second session in Class 3 Small at 5:52 p.m.
Three teams come back Sunday for the Timeout Division.
• Pacific competes in Class 3 at 1:24 p.m.;
• Union competes in Class 3 at 1:51 p.m.; and
• Washington competes in Class 4 at 2:24 p.m.
Additionally, Union hosted a three-school event Thursday night to show area fans routines before going to the meet. Union, Borgia and Washington participated and goodwill donations were taken for All-Abilities Athletes. Pacific was unable to attend due to the school’s fall sports banquet.