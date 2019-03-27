A total of 10 area high school basketball players have received all-state honors from the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Of that, five were named to the all-state teams while five others received academic all-state status.
All-State
Two boys basketball players made the all-state teams.
St. James junior Andrew Branson, who helped his team reach the Class 3 quarterfinals, was named to the all-state team in that division.
Sullivan senior Cody McKinney was named to the Class 4 all-state squad.
Three area girls received all-state honors.
Hermann senior Allison Stiers was named to the Class 3 all-state team.
In Class 4, Owensville senior Breanna Diestelkamp and Sullivan junior Mallory Shetley were honored.
Academic All-State
St. Francis Borgia Regional senior Grace Gettemeier and Ashlyn Rinehart, a senior at St. James received the academic all-state honor.
On the boys side, a pair of Union Wildcats were honored. Seniors Kale Crawford and Trevor Kelly made the all-state list with New Haven senior Martin Lewis.