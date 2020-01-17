With seven wrestlers in the medal rounds, Washington finished eighth in the Gateway Athletic Conference Championships Saturday at St. Charles West.
The Blue Jays totaled 101 points in the tournament. Francis Howell won the event with 182 team points. Other teams in the top five included Holt (170), Ft. Zumwalt North (144), St. Charles West (131) and Francis Howell Central (116.5).
“If you take away the final round, I though we wrestled very well,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Unfortunately, something just wasn’t clicking for us in the final round and we put out a very poor performance. We will need to figure that out as we get further into the season. Hopefully this weekend (at the 141 Rumble) we can see a change in how we approach each round.”
Gavin Holtmeyer had the most successful tournament for Washington, finishing second in the 285-pound weight class.
Holtmeyer won his first two matches with a pin of Andrew Bontrager (Timberland) in 1:17 and a 5-3 decision against Nathan Reese (Ft. Zumwalt West).
Francis Howell’s Ryan Skillington pinned Holtmeyer in the first-place match.
Three Washington wrestlers placed fourth — Chris Griesenauer (220), Collin Muller (182) and Louis Obermark (152).
Griesenauer pinned Owen Heslin (Francis Howell) in 3:41 and scored a 9-3 decision win against Ryan Medley (Ft. Zumwalt North).
Wentzville Liberty’s Matthew Craig took third place with a 9-4 decision win against Griesenauer.
Muller pinned two opponents, Kolby Coklin (Ft. Zumwalt South, 3:28) and Parker Monnig (Ft. Zumwalt North, 0:57), but was pinned by Liberty’s Jackson Ward in the third-place match.
Obermark pinned Aiden Denny (Francis Howell) in 5:01 and won a 4-2 decision against Connor Stein (Ft. Zumwalt West). Trent Busby (St. Charles West) pinned Obermark for third.
James Johnson (132), Cameron Mueller (145) and Joey Avitia (195) each placed sixth.
Johnson posted a 2-3 record with two wins by decision against Dylan McCoy (Ft. Zumwalt East, 8-5) and Jacob Matchiner (Troy, 9-4). He was pinned by Andrew Pepping (Holt) in the fifth-place match.
Mueller went 2-3 in the tournament, pinning Andrew Kirt (St. Charles West, 3:57) and winning a 9-7 decision against Jeremiah Meador-Boland (Francis Howell North). Timberland’s Nick Nedved won fifth against Mueller by a 13-6 decision.
Avitia went 2-3 with wins by pin against Andrew Mirth (Francis Howell Central, 3:00) and Matt Lange (Ft. Zumwalt West, 2:39). He was pinned in the fifth-place match by Jesse Collins (Francis Howell North).
After a first-round loss, Timmy Boehlein (138) rebounded to win three straight matches and win the consolation final against St. Charles West’s Dylan Scruggs by pin in 56 seconds. Boehlein also won a 9-3 decision against Christopher Hammock (Liberty) and a 7-5 decision against Humberto Pinto-Ferreyra (Francis Howell North).
Devon Deckelman (106) and Nate Bush (160) both went 1-2 in their divisions.
Deckelman pinned St. Charles West’s Gavin Sydnor in 3:15.
Busch pinned Easton Schniepp (Ft. Zumwalt East) in 1:16.
Will Kelpe (120), Ben Griffen (126) and Ethan Soete (170) each competed for Washington without gaining any wins.
Washington was scheduled to host the girls portion of the GAC Championships Tuesday night after The Missourian went to print.
The Blue Jays will next wrestle in a tri-meet Wednesday at Ft. Zumwalt East that will include Timberland. The meet is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.