While both teams won seven matches in Friday’s wrestling dual, Washington maximized its points to earn a home win against Union.
The Blue Jays gained six points for each of their wins, defeating the Wildcats, 42-28.
Washington won four matches by pin and three by forfeit while Union won twice by pin, once in a major decision and four times by decision.
“It was a very up and down weekend,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “I think we need to work on setting a pace of a match early and keeping that pace throughout the entire match. The only way to win is to get to our attacks and I do not think we are doing that nearly enough.”
While coming out on the short end in points, Union won the majority of the contested matches.
“I thought we wrestled very well,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “We won seven of the 11 matches that were wrestled tonight on varsity. At 220 and 285, those were both state qualifier versus state qualifier matches, so those were good matches, and Dominick Beine started us off with a win against a really good kid. Everybody really stepped up.”
Three of Washington’s pin wins came at the hands of returning state qualifiers.
At 126 pounds, Tate Hendricks earned the first Washington pin, topping Hunter Garrett in 2:52.
In the next weight up, 132 pounds, James Johnson scored a pin on Union’s Elias Neeley in 1:43.
Louis Obermark then pinned Union’s Bowen Ward in 2:33 during the 152-pound match.
Josh Morehouse was Washington’s other winner by pin, defeating Bradley Scott in the 195-pound match in 2:38.
Scott was originally scheduled to wrestle at 182 pounds, but Union elected to move him up a weight.
That created an open weight for Union at 182, where Washington’s Collin Muller was the winner by forfeit. Calvin Kelpe (113 pounds) and Ben Griffen (120) were also unopposed for the Blue Jays.
In the first match of the night, at 106 pounds, Union’s Beine scored the win by pin against Devon Deckelman in 4:27.
Carter Sickmeier scored Union’s other pin against Cameron Mueller in 4:52 at 145 pounds.
Ryder Kuenzel netted four points for the Wildcats at 170 pounds with a 16-5 major decision against Nate Busch.
Gabe Hoekel (138), Josh Wegescheide (160), David Clark (220) and Connor Ward (285) each earned wins for Union by decision.
Hoekel outpointed Ayden Gaebe, 9-4.Wegescheide defeated Chris Buchanan, 13-9.
“Josh Wegescheide really stepped up for us,” Cranmer said. “He’s a 145-pounder who wrestled at 160 pounds and got a win on varsity and I thought he did excellent tonight.”
A late takedown lifted Clark to a 7-5 win against Chris Griesenauer.
Ward posted two points in the final period to defeat Gavin Holtmeyer, 2-1.