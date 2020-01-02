A three-peat was not in the cards for the Pacific Indians Friday and Saturday at the Don Fuhrmann duals in Hillsboro.
Two-time defending champions at the event, the Indians went 5-3 to finish fourth in this year’s tournament.
Pacific gained wins against St. Mary’s (46-12), Sikeston (42-30), Festus (45-27), Potosi (54-18) and Mehlville (45-27), but lost against Washington (51-27), Kirkwood (42-39) and the tournament champions, Hillsboro (69-12).
Callum Sitek (152) was the only unbeaten wrestler for Pacific at the event, going 8-0 with six wins by pin and two by forfeit. His wins by pin came against Louis Obermark (Washington, 1:13), Chase Hollycross-Frank (Hillsboro, 1:03), Adam Dickinson (Kirkwood, 3:30), Devyn Tinsley (Sikeston, 2:49), Alexander Pate (Festus, 2:39) and John Runyon (Potosi, 2:36).
Ethan Flaherty (106) and Sam Williams (220) both went 7-1 for the Indians.
Flaherty won five times by forfeit, earned a 15-0 technical fall against Tony Valentine of St. Mary’s and won a 12-5 decision against Washington’s Devon Deckelman.
Williams won five times by forfeit, pinned Caleb Land (Potosi, 2:32) and won a 5-2 decision against Mehlville’s Robert Rothmeyer.
Colton Thompson (145) went 6-2 with four wins by pin, one by forfeit and one by decision. He pinned Cameron Mueller (Washington, 1:39), Vlad Mattingly (St. Mary’s 0:19), Cannon Gaddis (Sikeston, 1:46) and Gavin Minx (Festus, 0:44). In a 12-6 decision, Thompson defeated Kirkwood’s William Hibbard.
Dillon Hall (113), Kenny Thompson (126), Warren Fiedler (138) and Liam Sitek (160) all gained five wins for the Indians.
Hall won four times by forfeit and pinned Kirkwood’s Quincy Daniels in 30 seconds.
Kenny Thompson won three matches by pin, one by decision and one by forfeit. He pinned Aidan Walker (Kirkwood, 1:22), Trey Scott (Sikeston, 0:55) and Davin Umdenstock (Festus, 0:26) and won a 5-2 decision over Potosi’s David Coroma.
Fiedler pinned Karsen Herr (Kirkwood, 1:24) and Aidan Boyer (Potosi, 5:39), won a 15-0 technical fall against Aidan Lanemann (St. Mary’s) and won twice by forfeit.
Liam Sitek won four times by pin and once by forfeit. He pinned Nate Busch (Washington, 0:34), Deron Gipson (St. Mary’s, 0:44), Lane Teddleton (Festus, 1:18) and Garrett Valle (Potosi, 1:34).
Mason Lucas (132) won four matches for Pacific, including a 9-5 decision against Festus’ Braden Kellogg and a 2-1 decision against Potosi’s Timothy Neubert. His other two wins were by forfeit.
Blake McKay (182) won three times, including a pin against Brandon Pitts (St. Mary’s, 4:45) and two wins by forfeit.
Pacific did not have wrestlers compete at 120, 170, 195 or 285 pounds, resulting in a combined 23 forfeits in the eight duals.
The Indians will next wrestle Tuesday, Jan. 14, in a home dual against Sullivan at 6 p.m.