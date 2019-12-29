With two individual champions, the Pacific Indians found themselves among the boys wrestling team leaders at the Ft. Zumwalt East Tournament.
The Indians finished fifth at the two-day tournament last Friday and Saturday with 255.5 points. Hannibal won the boys title with 314 points. Other teams in the top five out of 21 teams included Waynesville (305), De Soto (273.5) and Troy (265.5).
“To me, that’s awesome when I look at those team standings,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We’re a young team and for our younger guys to stay with it all weekend long — that’s awesome.”
The Lady Indians recorded 22.5 points to finish 17th in the team standings on the girls side. Waynesville was the top team in the girls standings with 190.5 points, followed by St. Clair in second with 165.5.
Boys
Leading Pacific were Colton Thompson (138) and Callum Sitek (145) who both won their divisions after moving down a weight class.
Sitek, who is 17-0 on the season, breezed through the competition with six consecutive wins by pin.
“He never gets frustrated out there,” Knott said. “Nothing even affects him mentally and his position is such that even if it’s a slower start, you never feel like there’s any danger that his opponent is going to score on him.”
Sitek pinned Trent Wortmann (Troy, 2:36), William Hibbard (Kirkwood, 4:54), Isaac Peterson (Waynesville, 1:03), Leo Arnold (Ft. Zumwalt East, 2:58), Tyler Hardy (Hannibal (1:56) and Alex Nicozisin (Marquette, 3:44).
Thompson won four matches by pin and one by medical forfeit.
“Colton Thompson looked like a whole new wrestler,” Knott said. “There were no lapses and I think that’s going to be his weight the rest of the season.”
Thompson’s first win was a medical forfeit against Waynesville’s Aiden Stearns. He then pinned, in succession: Ahmadullah Khalji (Parkway Central, 0:30), Aiden Shy (Zumwalt East, 3:19), Nathan Messina (Hannibal, 2:19) and Dalton Hoffmann (Troy, 1:43).
Dillon Hall (113) placed second with a 4-2 record and four wins by pin. Both of his losses were against the winner at that weight, Kirkwood’s Landry Brown.
Camron Steffey (120) placed third with a 4-2 record, winning three times by pin and once by decision. He finished the tournament with a pin in 3:37 against Kenneth Coats (De Soto) in the third-place match.
Kenny Thompson (126) finished fourth with a 5-2 record for the weekend. He won four matches by pin and one by decision. Two of his wins came against returning state qualifier Joseph Beck (Zumwalt East). Seth Litrell (Troy) edged Thompson for third place in a 1-0 decision.
Ethan Flaherty (106) placed seventh, Dominic Calvin (152) eighth and Mason Lucas (132) ninth. Sam Williams (220) and Liam Sitek (170) both placed 10th. Jackson Roloff (160) finished 12th.
Girls
Lana Todahl earned a second-place finish for Pacific at 135 pounds.
She won three matches in a row, pinning her first two opponents, Ash Hale (Ft. Zumwalt North, 0:44) and Elly Cathcart (Troy, 0:56) before earning an 11-7 decision against Rhyen Standridge (Francis Howell Central).
Jessie Dean (Ft. Zumwalt West) won an 11-4 decision against Todahl in the championship match.
Emmaline Steel (142) received a bye in the quarterfinals where she was pinned by Elexis Wohlgemuth (St. Clair) and then Payton Crump (Pattonville).
Pacific will next wrestle at the Don Fuhrmann Duals in Hillsboro Friday and Saturday.