Scoring 43 points in the opening quarter, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights (8-2) rolled to a 57-0 win over Bayless (2-8) Friday at home to start the MSHSAA Class 3 District 2 playoffs.
“It’s a difficult situation,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “They don’t have many kids. I think our kids had fun. How many times have you seen the freshmen play in the second half? They got to play for much of the game and it was a tremendous experience for them. The kids who don’t play much or play JV were able to play tonight, so it was good.”
Borgia reached the MSHSAA record book by tying Pembroke Hill for 10th in most points scored in a quarter. Pembroke Hill did that against Grain Valley in the first quarter of a Oct. 17, 2003, game.
“We took care of business,” Gildehaus said. “We took care of the ball and we didn’t make any mistakes.”
Bayless won two games this season, both by forfeit. The Bronchos won against Confluence Prep and Bishop DuBourg. It’s only the second season for varsity football at the school, located in south St. Louis County.
Last year, the Bronchos recorded one win, a 35-15 victory over Confluence Prep.
Borgia was seeded third for the district while Bayless was the sixth seed.
Week 11
Borgia’s reward for winning in the opening round is a district semifinal game at St. Clair (10-0) this Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
“St. Clair is awesome,” Gildehaus said. “They’re good. They’re well-coached. Brian Robbins is probably the best coach around. They don’t have many kids, so they’re like us there. We’ll have to be ready for anything. They’re physical. We’ve seen physical teams this year. The kids are excited about the opportunity to play them. It’s Week 11 and there are a lot of teams who would like to have this chance.”
Borgia and St. Clair used to play every year as recently as 2015.
The last meeting was a Class 4 District 4 semifinal Oct. 27, 2017. Borgia won that game, 35-12. St. Clair moved down to Class 3 for the 2018 season and Borgia joined the Bulldogs there in 2019.
The teams are led by two of the most respected coaches in the area. Brian Robbins is in his second stint as St. Clair’s head coach and he led the Bulldogs to the 2004 semifinals.
Jairus Byrd, a future NFL Pro Bowl player, quarterbacked Clayton past the Bulldogs that year. Clayton won the Class 4 state title that season.
While this year’s St. Clair roster might lack numbers, Gildehaus knows the front-line players for the Bulldogs are outstanding in all aspects of the game.
Offensively, the Bulldogs prefer a running attack, but Dalton Thompson has proven he also can go the air when required.
The Bulldogs play a team game with everybody blocking, including Thompson. St. Clair rotates up to six runners into the mix.
The Bulldogs have a hard-nosed line led by Ryan Barrett. He was an all-state selection last year. Thompson was an all-state defensive back in 2018.
Landen Roberts is the team’s kicker and one of the running backs. Shane Stanfill and Lance McCoy are two of the other primary running backs.
The teams have had three common opponents. Borgia and St. Clair beat both Sullivan and Pacific. St. Clair beat Union, 32-12, and Union beat Borgia, 14-12.
“St. Clair is the heavy favorite,” Gildehaus said. “We’ll show up and do the best we can.”
Spreading the Scoring
Eight different players scored points for the Knights in the opening quarter against Bayless. Most were reserves.
“That’s what makes me feel good,” Gildehaus said.
Alonzo MacDonald (20 yards), Jack King (five), Grayson Helm (45) and Evan Comely (one) recorded rushing touchdowns.
Gus Burrow caught a 31-pass from Spencer Breckenkamp.
“I thought Spencer Breckenkamp did a nice job,” Gildehaus said. “I think he’s an excellent backup. He almost had two touchdown passes and he had a great week of practice. Next week, he goes back to wide receiver, because we need him there as well. We didn’t play Sam Heggemann due to a bicep injury. He’ll be 100 percent next week.”
Gildehaus said Burrow, a senior, has never been a starter, but has been one of the players who makes a football program possible.
“He’s never started, not even on JV, but he’s stayed with it and he’s always there at practice,” Gildehaus said. “He’s an awesome young man and a team player. His teammates were so elated to see him catch a pass.”
Gavin Mueller returned a fumble five yards for a score.
Thomas Engemann was credited with a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
And Jake Nowak kicked five extra points.
By mutual agreement, the running clock started in the second quarter and the 43-0 score was how it stood at the half.
Borgia added one score in each of the final two quarters. Freshman Trenton Volmert ran for a 74-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Josef Wilson, a sophomore, carried for a four-yard run in the fourth quarter. Volmert kicked both extra points.
Borgia ran for 283 yards in the game and passed for 31. That gave the Knights 314 yards of total offense.
Borgia had five takeaways and seven first downs. The Knights were 1-1 on third-down conversion attempts and were penalized seven times for 30 yards.
Bayless recorded 91 total yards with 57 on the ground and 34 through the air.
“Their starting quarterback, an excellent athlete, didn’t show up to school today, so they were without him,” Gildehaus said.
Breckenkamp got the start at quarterback with Sam Heggemann held out with an injury. He was 1-2 for 31 yards and one touchdown to Burrow. He nearly had another score as Sam Schmidt came close to making a catch on a long pass to start the game.
Volmert was the top rusher with four carries for 134 yards and one touchdown.
“He had that long run,” Gildehaus said. “He’s going to be a dandy.”
MacDonald carried the ball three times for 65 yards and a touchdown before others were rotated into the running back spot.
Helm had one carry for a 45-yard touchdown.
Wilson had five carries for 25 yards and one touchdown.
Ben Roehrig ran twice for eight yards. King had a five-yard touchdown run and Comely had a one-yard touchdown carry.
Volmert and Wilson each had four solo tackles.
King, Jack Boone and Helm had three tackles apiece. Schmidt had two solo tackles and two assists.
Zach Hellebusch posted two sacks. Vinny Fortner, Comely and Nathan Boone each had one.
Mueller and Eli Humphreys each recovered fumbles. Andrew Patton and Alec Riegel intercepted passes.
“We lost Blake Schroeder, but hopefully we can get him back,” Gildehaus said.
Bayless had only about 25 players active for the game and Gildehaus was told the team’s normal quarterback didn’t attend school that day, forcing the Bronchos to adjust.
Box Score
Bayless 0-0-0-0=0
Borgia 43-0-7-7=57
First Quarter
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 20 run (Jake Nowak kick), 10:46
BOR - Jack King 5 run (pass failed), 7:38
BOR - Safety - runner tackled in end zone, 6:37
BOR - Grayson Helm 45 run (Nowak kick), 6:07
BOR - Evan Comely 1 run (Nowak kick), 3:32
BOR - Gus Burrow 31 pass from Spencer Breckenkamp (Nowak kick), 1:44
BOR - Gavin Mueller 5 fumble return (Nowak kick), 0:38.3
Second Quarter
No scoring
Third Quarter
BOR - Trenton Volmert 74 run (Volmert kick), 2:43
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Josef Wilson 4 fun (Volmert kick), 6:46