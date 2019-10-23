Crosspoint Christian School’s run of Metro Athletic Conference boys soccer championships has reached its end.
Maryville, Ill., Christian School beat the Cougars (9-7, 9-3) Saturday in the postseason tournament championship game, 3-0.
“Maryville is an excellent team,” Crosspoint Head Coach Mike Hopkins said. “We enjoy playing those guys. They’re well coached and always provide a challenge. We just had nothing left in the tank after playing earlier in the day.”
Maryville was the top seed for the tournament and went undefeated in league play this season.
In the semifinals earlier Saturday, the Cougars defeated The Fulton School of St. Albans, 4-3.
All-Conference
Crosspoint had three players selected to this year’s All-MAC team. Seth Aholt, Alex Huff and Josh Windes received the postseason honors.
Two other area players, George Douglass of The Fulton School and Dakota Ball of Liberty Christian Academy (Wright City) also were honored.
Saturday Action
Maryville dominated just about every aspect of the title game. The host team dominated possession, Hopkins said, and outshot the Cougars, 17-4.
In Saturday’s first game, Crosspoint upset its Franklin County rival from St. Albans, 4-3. The Fulton School was seeded second.
Crosspoint trailed by two goals late in the first half, but was able to tie it in the final 10 minutes of the opening half.
Joshua Coroama netted the first of his three goals to start the comeback at the half-hour mark. Aholt assisted.
In the 33rd minute, Aholt scored on an assist by Huff to tie the game at 2-2 going into the break.
Four minutes into the second half, Douglass scored after Crosspoint goalkeeper David Cox couldn’t corral a loose ball.
In the 70th minute, Coroama tied the game on a cross from Aholt. The pair repeated that two minutes later for the game-winner.
“I’ve never been prouder of this team,” said Hopkins. “Fulton gave us our worst loss this season, and down 2-0 it looked like they might do it again. Our boys never got down on themselves, they kept grinding and stayed focused. Seth was outstanding today, and he and Joshua were connecting well.”
Crosspoint opened play Friday with a 3-1 win over Thomas Jefferson. Aholt had two goals and assisted on Isaac Thomas’ goal.
The Cougars will travel to Joplin to play in the MCSAA State Tournament starting Thursday.
The Cougars open Thursday against Eagle Ridge Christian of Cape Girardeau. Crosspoint is the top seed in the Division II bracket.
Crosspoint has reached the state title game in each of the last four years, winning in 2017.