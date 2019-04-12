Returning to the friendly confines of Franklin County Country Club Monday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Knights defeated Duchesne, 154-188.
Leading Borgia’s effort was Mark Maguire, who carded a 36. Maguire suffered a knee injury near the end of the basketball season and it was unknown whether he would be able to play golf this spring.
“Mark has been coming on lately and playing good golf,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “He’s rounding into shape. His leg is getting stronger. He performed well for us.”
Maguire had a two-stroke edge over Zach Unnerstall and Brady Linz, who each shot 38.
William Warden and Clayton Swartz each shot 42.
Grant Meyer rounded out Borgia’s team with a round of 53.
Trinity Catholic was supposed to play as well, but only had two golfers. A third, Trinity’s best golfer, had an interesting story according to Neier.
Neier said they were asked to wait for the golfer, but when he was contacted, he had headed to Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort, Ill., instead.
Borgia golfs Wednesday in Columbia against Tolton Catholic at Lake of the Woods.
The Knights play Thursday in the Warrenton Tournament.