Leads were not safe against the Lady Lancers at the Fifth Annual Washington Tournament.
Two days after coming from behind in the second half to beat Warrenton in the semifinals, top-seeded Lutheran South did it again Friday against Pacific in the championship game. The Lady Lancers (14-3) captured the championship with a 51-46 victory over the Lady Indians (9-8).
Pacific led, 14-10, after one quarter and 26-23 at the half. After three quarters, the Lady Indians were still up, 37-32.
A deep three-point basket from Chloe Akerson at the buzzer in the third quarter ended what had been an 8-0 run for Pacific up to that point after a 29-29 tie midway through the period.
“That was way out,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said. “I wouldn’t say it ended the game, but it put a lot of momentum on their side.”
Emma Pawlitz then poured in a trio of three-point baskets early in the fourth quarter to give Lutheran South a lead the Lady Lancers never relinquished.
Those three-point baskets by Pawlitz were the only field goals Lutheran South put through in the quarter. After the third Pawlitz three put Lutheran South ahead with just over five minutes left to play, the Lady Lancers opted to no longer shoot at the basket and instead hold the ball and work the clock, forcing Pacific to either force a turnover or foul to have a chance to get the ball back.
“Usually, I like it when a team does that because they’ll turn it over or something, but they were pretty strong with the ball and they were in the bonus and they nailed free throws,” Thoele said. “So, I guess you have to give them credit.”
Pacific was not able to get any closer than three points the rest of the way. Lutheran South ended up outscoring the Lady Indians, 19-9, in the final period.
Grace Burrows notched the team high of 11 points for Pacific and made two steals.
Madison Brocato scored 10 points with four rebounds.
Maddie King, Pacific’s representative on the all-tournament team, netted eight points, adding three steals, one assist and one rebound.
“She just anticipates really well,” Thoele said. “She gets after it and plays hard. I don’t know if I took her out, maybe for a minute near the end of the first half.”
Delia Toney added seven points with six rebounds.
Lilly Prichard scored four points.
Morgann Harrison, Cassidy Murray and Cori O’Neill recorded two points each.
O’Neill led the team in rebounding with nine and blocked three shots.
Harrison rebounded four and Murray two.
Annie Mueller was credited with one steal.
Pawlitz was 4-15 in three-point shooting for the game, but got hot at the right time to finish with a game high of 15 points.
Akerson recorded 11 points.
Other Lutheran South scorers included Emma Heskett (nine points), Macy Shelp (eight) and Savannah Schmitt (eight).
The Lady Indians are next scheduled to play Tuesday at home against Eureka at 7 p.m.
All-Tournament Team
Emma Pawlitz — Lutheran South (MVP)
Chloe Akerson — Lutheran South
Maddie King — Pacific
Jaliyah Green — Holt
Brooke Smith — Warrenton
Hannah Scherzinger — Ursuline
Victoria Perry — Waynesville
Tess Allgeyer — Parkway West