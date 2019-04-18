In the words of Yogi Berra, it was déjà vu all over again.
For the second day in a row, Lutheran South topped St. Francis Borgia Regional in boys golf.
After the Lancers won at the Warrenton Tournament White Division event Thursday, Lutheran South topped Borgia in the Sullivan Invitational at Sullivan Golf Course Friday.
Lutheran South carded a 233 to win while Borgia shot 242.
“It was a good day for the kids to be out there playing,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “The kids really enjoyed it.”
Third went to Sullivan’s varsity team at 270.
St. James finished fourth at 288 while Union was fifth at 289.
“Sullivan’s tournament is always a fun one to participate in,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “Having the boys teamed up and playing that format makes it really interesting. I think Sullivan’s course is playing pretty tough right now. The greens were in really good shape.”
Pacific took sixth with a score of 290. St. Clair ended seventh at 347 while the Sullivan JV shot 368.
Rounding out the tournament was Owensville at 374.
The event had a different format from most other tournaments and that made things interesting.
Instead of playing as individuals, players were paired up.
On holes one through six, the format was best ball. Each player played the hole as an individual with the best score between the pair counting for that hole.
On holes seven through 12, an alternating shot format was used with each golfer taking every other shot on a hole. Players alternated teeing off.
On holes 13 through 18, a scramble format was used with both players shooting and the better shot being used as the location for the next shot.
Lutheran South and Borgia had five of the top six teams for the event.
The winning team was Lutheran South’s duo of Zach Shirley and Elijah Shirley which shot 69 for the 18 holes.
Borgia’s team of Zach Unnerstall and Mark Maguire was next, carding a round of 72.
Finishing third was the Union team of Garrett Klenke and Jacob Towell which shot 79 for the event.
“JT and Garrett got third, which is exciting,” Goddard said. “It was good to get to that course since we play there again for the conference tournament.”
The other two Lutheran South teams tied for fourth at 82. Those were Andy Hennen with Smith (first name not available) and Patrick Myers with Jack Anderson.
Tying for sixth, and the final medals, were Borgia’s team of Brady Linz and Gus Burrow and Sullivan’s team of Cody McKinney and Kaleb White. Both shot 83.
St. Clair’s team of Justin Hoffman and Ryan Bozada shot 85 to place eighth.
The Borgia team of Brady Swartz and Will Warden was next at 87 while Pacific’s team of Jared Hootman and Gage Crowell ended 10th at 88.
For Sullivan’s varsity team, the combination of Jordan Woodcock and Jacob Andreasson shot 91 and the team of Austin Frye and Tanner Jackson shot 96.
St. James’ team of Micah Bartle and Hannah Shasserre shot 90. The team of Isaac Helterbrand and Alyssa Dorris ended at 95. The team of Harrison Janes and Brockton West ended at 103.
Union’s combination of Colten Fink and Hunter Grafrath shot 102 while Devin Gaither and Lucas Dowil shot 108.
Pacific’s team of Gavin Bukowsky and Jay Anding shot 92. The team of Devin Casey and Logan Bonds shot 110.
St. Clair fielded one other team with Trey Tinker and Ethan Talleur shooting 100.
Playing for Sullivan’s JV team were a team of Cameron Cunningham and Blaine Blankenship and another team of Logan Watters, Charlie Lohden and Jason Hurt. Both shot 103.
Owensville’s teams were Blaine Reed and Hunter Hutchison at 110, Gage Barnett and Alexis Snodgrass at 132 and Eli Waters and Logan Tiefenbrunn at 132.