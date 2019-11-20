Young runners recently flocked to New Haven’s Camp Trinity.
The camp was the host of the Lutheran Sports Association of Missouri’s (LSAM) annual cross country state championship meet during the final weekend of October.
Top team honors went to Zion’s boys for the fourth year in a row with a team score of 34. Zion placed five runners in the top 15 at the event.
Immanuel St. Charles was the team champion in the girls race with 24 points.
Remaining boys team scores were Trinity (74), Immanuel St. Charles (94), Child of God (99), Immanuel Wentzville (107), Christ Community Lutheran (115), St. Paul Lutheran (189) and Immanuel Washington (224).
Following Immanuel St. Charles in the girls race were Zion (55), Crist Community Lutheran (74), Trinity (83), St. Paul Lutheran (128) and Immanuel Washington (161).
This was Camp Trinity’s first year as the site for the event, which was hosted by Washington’s Immanuel Lutheran School.
Boys
A total of 71 runners competed in the boys race with Trinity’s Keion Greive successfully defending his state championship, taking home the top prize for the second year in a row. Greieve completed the race in 10:16.86.
Zion’s Charlie Masa was the state runner-up with a time of 10:51.57.
Christ Community Lutheran runner Mitchell Hardeman placed third in 11:03.3.
Zion team members Isaac Lind (11:23.59) and Nathan Lindesmith (11:39.4) rounded out the top five.
Girls
There were 46 runners in the girls race, which was won by Ava Breuer of Immanuel St. Charles in 12:01.35.
Breuer improved on her fifth place finish in last year’s race to take home the title this year.
Reese Schelp of Christ Community Lutheran took second in 12:08.26,.
Immanuel St. Charles runners Genevieve Wacker (12:36.98) and Ella Bredensteiner (12:44.77) finished third and fifth, respectively.
Ali Raithel of Zion was the fourth-place finisher in 12:42.54.
LSAM’s next state event will be in volleyball, Nov. 8-10. The tournament will take place in Concordia.