A huge first inning gave the Washington Post 218 Juniors everything they needed Thursday.
The team scored 11 runs in the first inning to stake pitcher Jacob Lombardo to a big lead. Lombardo then no-hit St. Peters Post 313 (1-14, 1-11) for a 14-0 win.
Post 218 (10-2, 7-1) added three more runs in the third inning and finished the game early in five frames.
Lombardo struck out five and walked three during his no-hit performance.
“Lombardo was excellent last night, tossing a no-hit gem against St. Peters at the Rec Plex,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Anytime you go to another park, there are adjustments that need to be made and Jacob figured it out in a hurry. He worked ahead, used his defense and picked himself up a no-hitter. The defense was great behind him, turning one double play and never letting a runner get past first base.”
The win was the fifth in a row for Post 218, keeping the team just two games behind Rhineland Post 147 (10-0) in the Ninth District standings.
Washington picked up 10 hits Thursday while taking advantage of eight St. Peters errors and six walks.
Tyler Stieffermann, Brayden Mayer and Ethan Mort picked up two hits apiece.
Jacob Bauche, Sam Heggemann, Calvin Straatmann and Louis Paule each added a hit.
Stieffermann doubled with the rest of the hits going as singles.
Bauche and Straatmann led the team with three runs scored apiece.
Stieffermann scored twice. Heggemann, Sam Glosemeyer, Paule, Tristan Molitor, Mort and Zac Coulter each scored a run.
“Offensively, we were about as solid as you could ask for,” Getsee said. “Their starter, Colten Green, was a pretty good lefty, but we put the ball in play and took some bases as needed to come away with the victory. We had multiple guys get a couple of hits with just about everybody doing something to contribute to the win.”
Paule drove in three runs.
Heggemann picked up two RBIs and Stieffermann, Straatmann, Mayer, Mort and Coulter drove in one run apiece.
Straatmann and Molitor each walked twice and Straatmann was hit by a pitch. Stieffermann and Glosemeyer both drew a walk.
Bauche and Mort each stole a base.