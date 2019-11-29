Noah Little is continuing the tradition of top distance runners at Washington to sign with an NCAA Division I collegiate program.
Little recently signed his letter of intent to run for Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
Little will become the fifth Washington cross country runner to run for an NCAA Division I school in the past four years.
Two short-to-mid distance runners on the track team have signed with Division I programs in that same time frame.
“It’s crazy,” Little said “I’ve always looked up to like Mikayla (Reed) and Claire (Ayers) and then I get to be in the spot now that they were in before.”
Little earned his first state medal in the 3,200-meter run as a junior during this past spring track season.
Then, as a senior this fall, he qualified for the state cross country meet for the first time after narrowly missing the state cut at the sectional round as both a sophomore and a junior.
“It felt amazing,” Little said. “Before, it was all about training to get to state and this year I finally made it and got to where I wanted to be.”
Little has been the lead distance runner for the Blue Jays since his sophomore season.
“Noah has been with us since the 7th grade or the 8th grade and these are things that are built over time,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “I don’t care who the coach is, if it’s the best coach or the worst coach — without a great kid, or a great kid from a great family, you don’t get the results that Noah had. He has done so much of this on his own because he just hasn’t had the training partners that some of our girls have had and yet he’s climbed himself to the top and made himself a Division 1 athlete, earning money to go to school. He’s going to have a great head start on life when he graduates, but I really think he’s got five great years of running in front of him because he’s finally going to get the opportunity to train with somebody every single day and they’re only going to make him stronger and faster and a better athlete.”
Little had his best district cross country finish this season, running fifth in the Class 4 District 3 race at Big Driver in Washington Oct. 26.
He then followed up with a 15th place finish at the Class 4 Section 2 race at Parkway Central the following weekend.
In the state championship race Nov. 9 at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia, Little placed 50th with his best time of the season at 16:22.4. He dropped 28 seconds from his sectional time.
“He’s improved a lot every year and this year was no different,” Olszowka said. “This year, the strength and the maturity has really shown through. This year at the state meet, with the time drop that he had is probably at the overall scheme of things, one of the biggest drops at the state championship. He’s ready to roll and when he gets the next level coaching and the next level athletes to practice with every day, SEMO is going to be very pleased with the athlete they got. They definitely got a great steal that nobody saw coming.”
Little was the eighth-place finisher in the 3,200-meter run at the Class 4 State Championships back in May. He got to win his state medal on his home course after the Class 4 meet had to relocate to Washington from Jefferson City due to damage inflicted to the scheduled state site by a tornado earlier in the week of the competition.
Little will join a men’s cross country team at SEMO that finished eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference this fall. The Redhawks men’s track team finished second in the conference this past spring.
“The team was perfect,” Little said. “I loved the coach (Ryan Lane) too. The coach was super nice. Education-wise, it was perfect for the degree I wanted, so everything worked out that way.”
Little will have a chance to repeat as a state medalist in track again this spring. MSHSAA’s track season begins in March.