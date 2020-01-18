The Bulldogs will have to wait to find out where they will finish in the Owensville Boys Basketball Tournament.
St. Clair (6-3) lost a semifinal game Friday against the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Linn (9-1), 51-37. However, Saturday’s final round was postponed due to inclement weather for travel.
A makeup date for the third-place and championship games has yet to be announced. Linn will play Steelville (11-2) for the championship and St. Clair will play Salem (5-4) for third.
Linn took control early Friday with a 14-3 lead over St. Clair at the end of the first period.
At halftime, Linn held a 23-10 advantage.
The Bulldogs cut into that lead in the third quarter, but still trailed, 34-27, to start the final period.
“Linn was a real solid team,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “They attacked us early in the game and we dug ourselves an early hole. We played a really good third quarter to cut into the lead and in the fourth quarter we cut it to five a couple times but couldn’t get any closer. We never quit in the game and battled all the way through. We played pretty (good) defense, just gave up too many second-chance points.”
Dayton Turner recorded a team high of 16 points. He added four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Calvin Henry netted nine points to go with five rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Johnny Kindel added five points and three rebounds.
Nick Dierking notched two points and one rebound.
Zach Browne and Justin Hoffman rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Hoffman pulled down five rebounds with one assist and two steals.
“I really thought we competed throughout the whole game,” Isgrig said. “Biggest bright spot was that we stepped in and took six charges in the game. We had four kids take a charge and Justin took three.”
Browne made four rebounds.
Wes Hinson led in rebounds with six.
Chase Walters finished with three rebounds.
“Games like this are going to make us better in the long run,” Isgrig said. “We faced a Linn team that is 9-1 and is big and athletic. It wasn’t the result we wanted, but we need to learn from it for the future.”
St. Clair traveled to Festus Monday and is next scheduled to play at home Monday, Jan. 20, at home against Hermann at 7 p.m.