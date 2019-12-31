The first round of the Holiday Hoops girls basketball tournament at Rockwood Summit felt more like a race for the Pacific Lady Indians.
The winner of that race Thursday was Lindbergh (3-4), which sent Pacific (4-3) into the consolation bracket by a score of 69-61.
The Lady Flyers ended on an 8-0 run in the final two minutes after Lilly Prichard’s three-point basket knotted the score at 61 with 2:30 remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter.
That was the last in a flurry that saw five lead changes in the final period and 16 overall.
“Once we tied it at the third, I thought we were in pretty good shape,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said. “We were playing better defense and limiting their threes and all of a sudden they made a few and we got tired and they drove past us.”
The Lady Indians started on a 7-0 run in the first two minutes of play and held a 19-13 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.
Lindbergh overtook Pacific in the second quarter to lead, 36-32, at the intermission.
Pacific came back to tie things up, 47-47, at the end of the third period.
Cori O’Neill fired up a strong shooting percentage from the start of the game and ended with a team-leading 19 points in the game.
Prichard finished with 10 points.
Annie Mueller netted nine points. Shelby Kelemen scored seven. Brenna Moore and Kiley Stahl both turned in six points. Alaina Greer scored four.
The game carried a frentic pace at times, but O’Neill and Mueller remained on the floor for much, if not all, of the game’s 32 minutes.
“They’re the girls that have to be out there and they give their heart and you can tell they’re dying at times,” Thoele said. “We try to give them a rest when we can, but for us to be successful, we need those two on the floor.”
The strength of Lindbergh came from outside shooting, as the team netted 13 three-point baskets.
“Coming in, we hadn’t tried zone (defense) all year, so we tried it because we knew that they liked threes and liked to attack the basket a little bit, and it didn’t work,” Thoele said. “So, we went man and did a little better in the third quarter, but I think we wore down in the fourth quarter.”
Taylar Headrick had five of those three-point shots to finish with 28 points, leading the Lady Flyers.
Hannah Wymer connected six times from three-point range and concluded with 20 points.
Other Lindbergh scorers included Ally Forbes (eight points), Shelby Bommarito (six), Ella Wolfard (five) and Olivia Jones (two).
Lindbergh advances to play Liberty, the defending tournament champions, in the championship semifinals while Pacific meets Francis Howell North in the consolation semifinals Friday.
The tournament will conclude Saturday. Pacific will play either in the seventh-place game at 1 p.m. or the consolation final at 2:30 p.m.