It wasn’t the Atlantic, but Pacific, that the Lindbergh soccer Lady Flyers flew over Monday.
Lindbergh (10-6) recorded a 6-0 victory on the road at Pacific (6-9), behind two goals in the first half and another four scores in the second period.
Goalkeeper Ally Cheeley recorded the shutout against the Lady Indians with four saves.
Pacific keeper Emmaline Steel recorded 16 stops in the opposite net.
“Freshman Emmaline played an amazing game in goal,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “Not only did she command the back line, she made some spectacular saves. We had four injured starters. We competed hard, but were exhausted at the end of the game. I am very proud of how the team played. They have come a long way this season and when we play strong competitive teams, it shows. Up top, Abby Layton had a few great scoring opportunities. We were just unable to finish.”
Goals were scored in the contest by Kaitlyn Akers, Julie Baudenstiel, Erin Clancy, Izzy Feltenstein, Maura Haegle and Rosie Hess.
Lindbergh’s Grace Meara, Ashley Meyer, Destiny Stovall, Akers, Baudenstiel and Haegle each recorded an assist.
Pacific will conclude Four Rivers Conference play Thursday at home against St. Clair. That game was rescheduled from the early portion of the season due the installation of Pacific’s turf field still ongoing at the time.