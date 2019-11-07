Heading into Friday’s Class 4 District 5 playoff opener, the Union football Wildcats knew they had a massive challenge.
And Lebanon (8-2) lived up to expectations, knocking out the Wildcats (6-4), 56-18.
“Overall, Lebanon was a very strong, well coached team,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “They provide a road map of where we need to go as a program to compete in Class 4. Our younger kids can learn a lot from looking at them and what they do specifically in the offseason to get better.”
Lebanon had been a state quarterfinalist in Class 5 last year, but enrollment breaks moved the Yellowjackets down to Class 4 this season. Lebanon has carried through this season. The only two losses came to Camdenton (10-0) and West Plains (9-1). The Yellowjackets play this Friday at Helias (9-1) in the district semifinals.
Lebanon opened scoring in the first quarter, but Union was able to strike back with Peyton Burke getting into the end zone on a 15-yard pass from Derek Hulsey with 8:23 to play. The extra-point kick failed, and Lebanon led 7-6.
“Offensively, we played well at times,” Grahl said. “We were able to move the ball both through the air and on the ground but turnovers proved to be costly.”
Lebanon followed with three more scores to lead 29-6 after one quarter of action.
The Yellowjackets were up 43-6 before Union got its next score, a 10-yard pass from Hulsey to Burke with 57 seconds to play in the half. Lebanon was up 43-12 at the break.
Lebanon went up, 50-12, with 8:07 to go in the third quarter on a three-yard run by Antonio Rodgers, but Union came back with its final score with 5:21 to go in the quarter. Matt Bray scored on a 10-yard run. Again, the kick failed.
“Matt Bray led the way with 100 yards on the ground,” Grahl said. “You really saw Matt grow into a special runner this year. He is a great example of trusting the process and working hard to make yourself a great player. He will really be missed.”
Bray ran 22 times for 100 yards with one score.
Lebanon added a final score with 1:54 to go in the quarter and neither team found the end zone after that.
Hulsey completed his Union career by completing 21 of 33 pass attempts for 272 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Burke was the top receiver with six catches for 103 yards and two scores.
Chase Mehler caught six passes for 67 yards. Donavan Rutledge caught five passes for 69 yards.
Joey Sullivan had two receptions for 17 yards. Christophe Poinsett caught one pass for 12 yards and Nicholas Birke caught one pass for four yards.
Poinsett had two carries for four yards. Hulsey lost 18 yards on three sacks.
Union’s defensive numbers were not available at deadline.
According to the roster, Union graduates 19 players, including several who were varsity regulars for much of the past four seasons.
“Coming to the end of any football season is tough,” Grahl said. “It’s always hard to say goodbye to kids that have done so much for our program. You look around and wonder how you replace such a special senior class. Each and everyone of those young men brought something special to our program. You have to hope that the younger guys in the program learn from your seniors and continue to grow.”