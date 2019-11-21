There was something for everyone in the Class 3 District 2 championship game Saturday in St. Louis.
The final result was a 48-43 Roosevelt win over the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights, which put the Roughriders (11-1) into the Class 3 quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Borgia closed its season with a 9-3 mark.
“I’m so proud of the kids,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “They gave their hearts. Roosevelt is a good football team. I thought we had them at the half. We made a couple of mistakes. We can’t match that speed.”
For the first 12 minutes, defense dominated Saturday’s Class 3 District 2 championship game in St. Louis.
Neither third-seeded Borgia nor top seed Roosevelt could find a way to score in the opening quarter.
That quickly changed. Roosevelt went on top 10 seconds into the second quarter and the teams scored 13 times combined over the final three quarters.
Roosevelt got the first big play to jump onto the board first. With 11:50 to go in the second quarter, Alonzo Smith found Darrius Jackson for a 51-yard pass play. The two-point conversion run failed and it was 6-0 just 10 seconds into the quarter.
Borgia came back 1:36 later. Sam Heggemann finished off a Borgia drive with a one-yard run.
Borgia attempted to kick the extra point twice, but Roosevelt jumped offsides both times. With the ball inside the one-yard line, Borgia changed and Heggemann ran in to take an 8-6 lead with 10:14 left in the half. It was the first of six lead changes in the game.
The next lead change came when Jackson outleaped a Borgia defender and went down the left sideline for a 52-yard score 59 seconds after Borgia’s touchdown. The two-point pass attempt failed and it was 12-8 with 9:15 to go in the half.
Borgia had the ball inside the Roosevelt 10, but a penalty and a sack sent the Knights back and a 35-yard field goal attempt missed.
However, after a fumble, the Knights were back in business and Heggemann scored on a two-yard run with 2:32 to go in the half. Jake Nowak’s kick made it 15-12.
Borgia added to its lead when Heggemann scored another two-yard touchdown with 15.1 seconds left in the half. Nowak’s kick made it 22-12, which is how the half ended.
“We knew they had speed and I thought we contained it in the first half,” Gildehaus said.
Even so, Gildehaus knows the first half could have been better.
“We made too many mistakes in the first half,” Gildehaus said. “We had seven penalties and those cost us a touchdown. We tried to go fast. We knew that. If you don’t go fast every game, there’s a transition and you can jump. You can’t give a quality team more chances.”
Another key was stopping Roosevelt on extra-point plays.
“We thought a key was stopping them on the two-point conversions because they don’t kick,” Gildehaus said. “We did it early and that put them into a bad position. That’s why we were up at the half.”
Roosevelt came out showing a different offensive formation in the third quarter and scored twice before Borgia was able to adapt. The Roughriders lined up multiple backs and often put the direct snap to Ali Hall.
The misdirection led to a 65-yard run by Jackson on an end-around with 9:39 to go. Smith ran for the two-point conversion, cutting Borgia’s lead to 22-20.
Deablo McGee scored on a 65-yard touchdown run with 6:36 to go and then added the two-point conversion run to put Roosevelt back on top, 28-22.
Borgia retook the lead late in the quarter. Alonzo MacDonald broke free from 34 yards out, taking a big hit from behind as he reached the goal line. McDonald held onto the ball. The touchdown, with Nowak’s kick, made it 29-28 for Borgia with 2:04 to go. That’s how the third quarter ended.
Borgia added to the lead with 8:28 to play on a three-yard run by MacDonald. Nowak’s kick made it 36-28.
Roosevelt came back. Smith found Jackson for a 20-yard touchdown. On the two-point conversion attempt, Smith scrambled right and found Ali Hall at the front corner of the end zone. He threw to Hall, who worked to capture the pass before he went out of the front of the end zone. It was ruled good and the score was tied, 36-36, with 6:02 to play.
After Borgia was forced to punt, Roosevelt scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 41-yard run by Smith with 2:00 to play. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but Roosevelt was up, 42-36.
“The execution was awesome, but sometimes when they were able to break one, we weren’t able to catch them,” Gildehaus said.
Borgia had a chance, but Smith stepped in front of a Heggemann pass and scored a 54-yard interception return with 1:20 to play. The conversion attempt failed when the run was stopped, but it was 48-36.
“They made a pick and took advantage of it.,” Gildehaus said. “Take your hat off to them. We had them right there and let us off the hook.”
Borgia got back into the game with 56.9 seconds to play. Heggemann found a wide-open Andrew Patton on the left side in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown. Nowak’s kick cut it to 48-43.
Borgia went for the onside kick, but was unable to get the ball as it went out of bounds. Roosevelt ran out the clock to finish the game.
“For what these kids achieved, this is what high school football is about, to be here on this day with this crowd,” Gildehaus said. “This is what the Borgia family is. Alumni came and they’re proud. We were so close to winning that district title.”
Box Score
Borgia - 0-22-7-14=43
Roosevelt - 0-12-16-20=48
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
ROO - Darrius Jackson 51 pass from Alonzo Smith (run failed), 11:50
BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (Heggemann run) 10:14
ROO - Jackson 52 pass from Smith (pass failed), 9:15
BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Jake Nowak kick), 2:32
BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Nowak kick), 0:15.1
Third Quarter
ROO - Jackson 65 run (Smith run), 9:39
ROO - Deablo McGee 65 run (McGee run), 6:36
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 34 run (Nowak kick), 2:04
Fourth Quarter
BOR - MacDonald 3 run (Nowak kick), 8:28
ROO - Jackson 20 pass from Smith (Ali Hall pass from Smith), 6:02
ROO - Smith 41 run (run failed), 2:00
ROO - Smith 53 interception return (run failed), 1:20
BOR - Andrew Patton 30 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 0:56.9