New faces, a new coach and a win to start the new season.
Pacific Lady Indians soccer (1-0, 1-0) displayed all three of those things Monday, winning 5-0 on the road at Owensville (0-2, 0-2) in Four Rivers Conference play.
The Lady Indians treated new Head Coach Dana Kelm to her first victory with the program.
“After getting the first game jitters out, the varsity girls played very well,” Kelm said. “We went into the half up by one and finished strong, scoring four in the second half of the game.”
Junior Abby Layton powered the Pacific offense with four of the five goals. She scored the only goal of the first half and added a hat trick in the second period.
Freshman Mallory Steele scored the other goal.
Layton, Paige Allen, Corynn Boyer and Taylar Hall all contributed an assist in the contest.
Freshman goalkeeper Emmaline Steel recorded six saves and started off the season with a clean sheet in the net.
“Haley Lucas and Paige Allen controlled the middle field masterfully and Corynn Boyer was the anchor the back line needed to ensure victory,” Kelm said. “...Overall, it was an amazing way to start the 2019 season. I am proud of how the girls performed and excited for this new era of girls soccer at Pacific High School and we will continue to work hard and hope to carry this momentum into our next game.”
Pacific is next scheduled to play Monday on the road at Sullivan in another Four Rivers Conference contest at 5 p.m.