Joseph Lause’s second-place finish led St. Francis Borgia Regional’s wrestlers last weekend at the 20th Annual Park Hills Central Rebels Invitational.
“Lause had a good tournament,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “He rolled past his first two and then had a tough match in the championship round. He lost in the third period to (Cody) White from North County. That was a strong match and close until the third period.”
In the team standings, the Knights placed 13th with 57 points.
Blair Oaks was the winner with 241.5 points, followed by host Park Hills Central with 214 points. Rounding out the top five were North County (189.5), Festus (180) and New Madrid County Central (143.5).
Hancock finished just ahead of Borgia with 63 points while Hillsboro was behind Borgia with 49 points.
Borgia scored two points in the girls meet to tie for 14th with Potosi. Ste. Genevieve was the winner with 88 points with North County taking second at 65. Sikeston (48), Festus (46) and Park Hills Central (36) rounded out the top five.
Lause (113) was the runner-up in his weight class, winning two of his three matches. Lause opened with a 1:43 pin of Park Hills Central’s Austin Hassell and then pinned Potosi’s Shayne Vandegriff in the semifinals in 0:34.
In the title bout, North County’s White pinned Lause in 5:43.
Nathan Boone (160) was Borgia’s next-highest finisher, was fourth.
Boone opened by pinning Layne Teddleton of Festus in 2:50. He then lost to Levi Haney of Blair Oaks in the semifinals by a pin in 4:21.
Boone bounced back to earn a 12-7 decision over Dex Crane of the Blair Oaks JV team.
In the third-place bout, Cape Central’s Cameron Walley won a 10-1 major decision over Boone.
Brynner Frankenberg (170) placed seventh. He opened with a loss to Kennett’s Lorenzo Thomas by a pin in 1:05.
Frankenberg took a bye and then pinned Tyson Beffa of the Festus C Team in 0:34 and Cooper Cupp of the Festus JV, also in 0:34.
In the seventh-place match, Frankenberg pinned Potosi’s Levi Courtney in 2:27.
“Frankenberg lost his first match to a good kid, but due to the bracket, he could not get higher than seventh,” Posinski said.
Girls
In the girls meet, Aine Callahan (120) finished seventh. She lost both contested bouts. Cape Notre Dame’s Madeline Mullen pinned Callahan in 0:57 and Ste. Genevieve’s Autumn Basler pinned Callahan in 3:04.
Thad Isgrigg lost all three of his contested matches. He was pinned by Kennett’s Preston Ragland in 3:57, Park Hills Central’s Joshua Whaley in 1:36, and Blair Oaks’ DeVante Sanders in 1:57.