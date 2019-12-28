Half of the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestlers who competed at last Saturday’s Brentwood Invitational brought home championships.
Joseph Lause and Brynner Frankenberg won their weight classes. Lause was the winner at 120 pounds while Frankenberg was the 170 champion.
“It was a very strong day for Borgia,” Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “I was very proud of the entire team for their efforts, confidence and aggressiveness today. They had a good performance before heading into the break.”
As a team, the Knights finished sixth with 115.5 points.
Oakville won the title at 282 points while Brentwood was second at 224.5 points. Wright City finished third at 154.5, Bishop DuBourg scored 141 and Herculaneum was fifth at 128 points.
There were 13 schools fielding 19 teams.
“Our team came together this week and were prepared for today,” Posinski said. “We had good basics with technique, confidence and aggressiveness.”
Cause won all four of his matches, starting with wins of Brentwood’s Kiaro Herdlick in 3:46 and Herculaneum’s Josh Hurt in 4:35.
In the championship bracket, Lause pinned Oakville C’s Gage Whitson in 0:14 and then beat Wright City’s David Rice for the title, 6-4.
“He was solid today and corrected his performance from Wednesday,” Posinski said.
Frankenberg won all five of his matches by pins.
He started with a 1:26 pin of Brentwood’s Zach Bredeson. In the second round, Frankenberg pinned Maplewood-Richmond Heights’ Gabriel Anderson in 0:42.
Frankenberg then pinned Bishop DuBourg’s Luke Enright in 1:50, Herculaneum’s Joey Burns in 2:22, and Oakville’s Jordan Woods in 3:53.
“Frankenberg had a great day,” Posinski said. “He went 5-0 to take first, and won all matches by fall. He was able to control most of his matches. He was able to turn situations into opportunities to score today.”
Nathan Boone (160) went 3-1 and finished fifth. Thad Isgrigg (220) went 2-3 and finished sixth.
Boone’s wins were pins of Brentwood JV’s Andrew Burlage in 0:21, a pin against Herculaneum’s Devin Hagen in 1:47 and a pin of Maplewood-Richmond Heights’ Anthony Braasch in 3:40.
The loss was a pin against Isaiah Strong of Miller Career in 0:47.
“He wrestled strong and with confidence,” said Posinski.
Isgrigg pinned Hancock’s Milan Pavlovic in 3:20 and Brentwood JV’s Michael Myers in 0:36.
His losses were to O’Fallon Christian’s Aaron Okello, Wright city’s Kyle Horneker and Brentwood’s Konrad Bradt. All were pins.
“He worked hard and continues to improve each week,” Posinski said.
Overall, Posinski was pleased.
“We had 15 wins by fall and one by decision,” Posinski said. “Four of our losses were by fall. We finished with the high team winning percentage of all teams with only four wrestlers competing today.”