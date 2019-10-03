A pair of late-inning rallies helped Lutheran South pick up a win at Pacific Monday.
The Lady Lancers (10-8) scored nine of their 11 runs in the final three innings to defeat Pacific (10-8), 11-3.
Lutheran South started with two runs in the top of the first inning and added five runs in the top of the fifth and four more in the seventh.
Pacific scored twice in the home half of the fourth inning and once in the sixth.
“That is a team that will capitalize on every mistake and we gave them a lot to capitalize on,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “ On a bright note, Maddie Greco got a hold of a ball and hit a bomb over the centerfield fence, Caitlyn Snider was 2-3 on the day, and Taylor Hanger gave a gutsy performance and finished the game strong after being hit with a line drive.”
Greco’s solo shot in the sixth inning was the big hit for the Lady Indians.
Snider doubled and singled. Lilly Prichard, Olivia Walker and Racheal Ray all singled.
Prichard, Walker and Greco scored the three Pacific runs. Greco and Ray were each credited with an RBI. Prichard added a stolen base.
In the circle, Hanger allowed 11 runs, five earned, over all seven innings. She surrendered nine hits and five walks, striking out six.
Pacific returned to Four Rivers Conference play at home against New Haven Tuesday and will host nonconference opponent Windsor Thursday at 4:30 p.m.