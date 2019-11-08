Rolla’s soccer Bulldogs escaped another close call with Pacific.
Rolla (16-7-1) gained the go-ahead goal with six minutes remaining in the second period Monday at Union to eliminate Pacific (14-8) from the Class 3 District 8 Tournament, 2-1.
“I’m proud of the effort that we had,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “We played our butts off the whole game. ... If you’re going to go out in a season, you want it to be on a game where you put it all on the line and that’s what happened last night.”
The teams played to a scoreless tie at halftime.
Mohamad Alamaldiem put the Bulldogs ahead in the 63rd minute on a breakaway. Evan Moore was credited with an assist.
“I felt like we were in control the majority of the half, but they have three extremely dangerous kids that can hurt you if you give them the ball and space and that’s what happened,” Knott said. “... Defensively, we played one of the best games we played all year, shutting down those three guys for as long as we did.”
Pacific scored the equalizer four minutes later with Dominic Curry shooting one past the Rolla goalkeeper to even the score.
Lucas Goughenour assisted on the goal.
“That just shows the resiliency of this team to go down a goal and not get down and come right back,” Knott said. “... That’s a Rolla team that beat us three times last year and we gave them all that they wanted this time around. Their coaches were very complimentary of our players after the game.”
Moore put Rolla back in front on a penalty kick goal in the 74th minute of play, concluding the scoring.
Pacific goalkeeper Bailey Hoehne made 10 saves on the night.
Rolla advances to play the district’s top seed, Washington (8-16-3) in the championship game Wednesday at 6 p.m.