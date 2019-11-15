Just two points short of claiming the state championship, St. Francis Borgia Regional Head Coach CJ Steiger called a timeout after Logan-Rogersville cut the Borgia lead to three points, 23-20.
Steiger used that opportunity to call a timeout and bring the volleyball team back to the task of scoring the final two points.
“I told them, there was nothing they did wrong,” Steiger said. “I called the timeout to give them a breather and to make that server think about it for a minute. I told them that we were going to get a lollypop. If we execute on our side, we take it to game point and close it out from there. They did exactly that.”
Sophomore libero Annie Arand said the defense knew its assignment.
“It was just that we were getting this play,” Arand said. “We were going to make a good pass and the kill was going down.”
Sophomore middle hitter Lynsey Batson said it was a calm timeout.
“We talked about that we had to get the momentum back,” Batson said. “If we missed a point, it was just one point and we could get the momentum back.”
Sophomore rightside hitter Caroline Glastetter said staying calm was a key.
“Coach said to stay calm, cool and collected and to play our game,” she said. “If we do what we knew, we would win.”
Borgia came out of the timeout, scoring the final two points to win the school’s 11th state title.