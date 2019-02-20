It’s the end of an era.
Linda Lampkin has retired as Hermann High School head volleyball coach after 39 seasons in the position and 40 years overall on the staff.
Lampkin’s retirement was approved by the Gasconade Valley R-1 school board at its February meeting.
“Coach Lampkin has had an unbelievable run as head coach of the Hermann High School volleyball program,” Hermann Athletic Director Todd Anderson said. “While she will no longer be serving as head coach, her impact on the program and our community will still be felt for years to come. We have been very fortunate to have a coach of Linda’s quality leading our program over the last 40 years.”
Phil Landolt has been named Hermann’s next head coach.
Lampkin’s reign ran from 1980-2018 and endured several changes in how the game was played, including the introduction of rally scoring, liberos and the let serve.
She posted a record of 943-344-50 while leading Hermann to 13 state titles, 24 trips to the state tournament, 32 district titles and 19 Four Rivers Conference championships.
Lampkin is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Lampkin’s final win was in the Class 2 title match over Arcadia Valley last November. She was honored as The Missourian All-Area coach of the year and the MHSVCA Class 2 coach of the year.